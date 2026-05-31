Follow Rediff on:

rediff logo
Rediffmail Money rediffGURUS BusinessEmail

Home » Sports » Akshay Bhatia Drops Out Of Top 10 At Charles Schwab Challenge

Akshay Bhatia Drops Out Of Top 10 At Charles Schwab Challenge

May 31, 2026 15:16 ISTgoogle preferred source

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
x

Akshay Bhatia's struggle with late bogeys led to him falling out of the top 10 at the Charles Schwab Challenge, while Eric Cole seized the lead with a remarkable performance.

Key Points

Indian American golfer Akshay Bhatia made two late bogeys as he carded a 1-over 71 on the third day to drop out of the Top-10 of the Charles Schwab Challenge. At a total of 7-under for 54 holes, he is now placed T-12 on the leaderboard along with six other players.

Sahith Theegala's Performance

Another Indian-American Sahith Theegala also carded 1-over 71 well and was placed T-46 on the leaderboard. Theegala is 2-under for three rounds with scores of 67-70-71.

 

Eric Cole Takes The Lead

Eric Cole, who carded a round of 7-under 63 to gain 24 positions, emerged as the leader heading into the final round.

Bhatia began the day with a birdie on the first hole and a bogey on the second. He picked up a shot on the eighth hole before dropping one on the ninth to be even par at the turn.

He started the back nine with a birdie before dropping shots on the 14th and 15th holes.

Theegala's round included three birdies, two bogeys and a double bogey. He started the round on the front nine and recorded his first birdie of the day on the second hole before making his first bogey immediately after that on the third.

A bogey on the seventh followed by a birdie on the eight saw Theegala at even par on the turn. The birdie on the 10th hole would have helped Theegala finish the day with an under par score had it not been for a late double bogey on the 17th.

Challenging Weather Conditions

The wind and heat picked up compared to the first two days. With the heat contributing to dryer conditions the angled fairways of the Colonial Country Club became even harder to find. Most players saw their scores go up. One of the exceptions to this was Cole who equalled the low score of the week by carding 7-under 63.

Cole leads the field by one stroke with a total score of 12-under par (67-68-63).

Cole put himself in position for another shot at his first PGA TOUR victory after a season-best 7-under 63 at Colonial.

After four birdies in his first eight holes, Cole added two more through 11 holes on a 90-degree day at Hogan's Alley, which firmed up in that heat after rain earlier in the week. His only bogey was sandwiched by birdies on the back nine.

Cole is followed by Ryan Gerard in second at 11-under par (64-67-68). In third place are Mac Meissner and reigning U.S. Open champion JJ Spaun at 10-under par.

One more shot behind them is the group including Alex Smalley, Russel Henley and Hideki Matsuyama at 9-under par.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

More News Coverage

akshay bhatiacharles schwab challengegolfsahith theegalaeric cole

RELATED STORIES

Akshay Bhatia Jumps Up Leaderboard At Charles Schwab Challenge
Akshay Bhatia Jumps Up Leaderboard At Charles Schwab Challenge
Bhatia's Masters Hopes Dashed by Double Bogey Finish
Bhatia's Masters Hopes Dashed by Double Bogey Finish
Indian Golfers Bhatia, Theegala Eye Success At Charles Schwab Challenge
Indian Golfers Bhatia, Theegala Eye Success At Charles Schwab Challenge
Akshay Bhatia Off To Good Start At Truist Championship
Sungjae Im Leads, Akshay Bhatia Advances At Truist Championship
Sungjae Im Leads, Akshay Bhatia Advances At Truist Championship

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Maharajas' Among 11 Of The World's Grandest Trains

webstory image 2

15 Sensational Mango Recipes

webstory image 3

9 Things To Know About Sugar Substitute Stevia

VIDEOS

17-yr-old student exposes how CBSE manipulated rules to favour Coempt Eduteck over TSC6:53
17-yr-old student exposes how CBSE manipulated rules to...
WATCH: Abhishek Banerjee Attacked by Mob in Sonapur, Clothes Torn Amid Chaos3:12
WATCH: Abhishek Banerjee Attacked by Mob in Sonapur,...
Rediffmail for Work - Book a domain - Rediffmail - Money - Videos - The Timeless 100
© 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Grievances
rediff logo

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO
Link Copied!