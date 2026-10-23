How East Bengal FC Secured A Commanding 5-1 Victory Over Inter Kashi

East Bengal FC showcased a commanding offensive display, thrashing Inter Kashi 5-1 in a dominant Indian Super League encounter on Friday, highlighted by Ake Loba's impressive brace.

Key Points Ake Loba scored a brace, contributing significantly to East Bengal FC's victory on Friday.

East Bengal FC thrashed Inter Kashi with a dominant 5-1 scoreline in their Indian Super League encounter.

Dani Ramirez, PV Vishnu, and Lukasz Zwolinski also found the net for East Bengal FC.

Inter Kashi's only goal came from an own goal by Lalchungnunga in the 28th minute.

East Bengal FC established a commanding 4-1 lead before half-time and maintained control throughout the match.

Ake Loba scored a brace as East Bengal FC produced a commanding performance to thrash Inter Kashi 5-1 in an Indian Super League match here on Friday.

Dani Ramirez, PV Vishnu and Lukasz Zwolinski too found the back of the net for East Bengal in a lopsided contest.

Early Dominance And Goal Spree

The defending champions made a dominant start, with in-form Ramirez scoring in the eighth minute. After receiving the ball on the right side of the penalty area, Ramirez lifted it over Albino Gomes to put East Bengal ahead.

The Torchbearers doubled their advantage in the 16th minute through Vishnu, who finished a swift counterattack with a left-footed strike into the bottom-left corner after being set up by Loba.

East Bengal extended their lead in the 22nd minute when Loba converted a penalty, awarded after Ramirez was brought down inside the box by Wayne Vaz. Loba fired a right-footed effort into the top-right corner to open his scoring tally for the season.

Inter Kashi pulled one back in the 28th minute after Lalchungnunga scored an own goal, giving the visitors a lifeline.

Loba's Brace Seals First Half Lead

However, East Bengal continued their attacking approach, with Loba completing his brace to make it 4-1 before half-time.

With the game firmly in the Torchbearers' hands, head coach Habas substituted key players Rashid, Loba and Vipin Singh to avoid injuries and give young players some minutes at the start of the second half,

East Bengal adopted a more measured approach, prioritising possession and avoiding unnecessary risks, while Inter Kashi pressed hard in search of a way back into the contest.

Lukasz Zwolinski came off the bench and scored his first goal in the ISL for East Bengal in the 81st minute, finding the bottom-left corner with a left-footed shot from close range after Christopher Ikonomidis provided the assist.