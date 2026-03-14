Last-Gasp Goal Earns Kerala Blasters a Point Against East Bengal

Muhammad Ajsal's dramatic stoppage-time header secured a 1-1 draw for Kerala Blasters against East Bengal in the Indian Super League, salvaging a point after Youssef Ezzejjari's early penalty.

Photograph: Indian Super League/X

Key Points Youssef Ezzejjari scored an early penalty for East Bengal FC, giving them a 1-0 lead.

Kerala Blasters maintained an attacking approach despite conceding early, keeping the East Bengal defence under pressure.

East Bengal had opportunities to extend their lead but failed to convert them.

Muhammad Ajsal scored a dramatic stoppage-time header, securing a 1-1 draw for Kerala Blasters.

The draw marks the first point of the season for Kerala Blasters in the Indian Super League.

Muhammad Ajsal effected a dramatic stoppage-time header as Kerala Blasters FC snatched a 1-1 draw against East Bengal FC to open their account after Youssef Ezzejjari had put the home side in the lead early in an Indian Super League match here on Saturday.

Youssef, the Spanish-Moroccan forward, gave East Bengal FC the lead in the 10th minute with a penalty, but Muhammad Ajsal cancelled the advantage at the death by scoring in the second minute of stoppage time to snatch a point for the Blasters.

Oscar Bruzon, head coach of East Bengal FC, made several changes to his starting line-up, bringing in skipper Saul Crespo and PV Vishnu. Blasters also made four changes, introducing Sandeep Singh, Danish Farooq, Fallou Ndiaye and Ebindas Yesudasan in place of Bikash Yumnam, Nihal Sudeesh, Victor Bertomeu and Matias Hernandez, respectively.

The Kerala outfit began on a promising note but lost momentum when East Bengal FC broke the deadlock in the 10th minute against the run of play.

Edmund Lalrindika received the ball inside the box and squared it to Youssef, who was brought down by Aibanbha Dohling. The referee pointed to the spot, and Youssef stepped up to calmly send the goalkeeper the wrong way, converting the penalty for an early 1-0 lead.

Despite trailing, the Blasters were not conservative in their approach, constantly attacking and keeping the Red and Gold defence busy for the remainder of the half.

Second Half Action

The hosts showed urgency in the second half to find a second goal, but the Blasters' defence managed to keep the dangerous attacking duo of Youssef and Miguel Ferreira largely quiet.

EBFC had their chances to extend the lead but Basim Rashid's first-time shot narrowly missed the target.

Dramatic Late Equaliser

In the 92nd minute, the East Bengal defence switched off during a corner, allowing Ajsal a free header to slot the ball past Prabhsukhan Gill to level the game and secure their first point of the season.