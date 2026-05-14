Asian Weightlifting C'ships: Ajith delivers big medal boost for India

Ajith Narayana's remarkable performance at the Asian Senior Weightlifting Championships secured him a bronze medal in both clean & jerk and overall, highlighting India's growing strength in weightlifting.

IMAGE: Ajith Narayana smashes the stage in 71kg senior men. Photograph: Indian Weightlifting/Instagram

Key Points Ajith Narayana won bronze medals in clean & jerk and overall at the Asian Senior Weightlifting Championships.

Narayana lifted a total of 314 kg, including 174 kg in clean & jerk.

Won Ju Ri of Korea won gold with a total lift of 351 kg.

Ajith's medal is the third for India at the championships.

India continued its impressive campaign at the Asian Senior Weightlifting Championships as Ajith Narayana delivered a remarkable performance to secure a bronze medal each in both clean & jerk and overall in the men's 71kg category here on Thursday.

Ajith Narayana's Winning Performance

Competing against some of Asia's finest weightlifters, Ajith showcased exceptional strength and composure to register a total lift of 314 kg, including 174 kg effort in clean & jerk, to earn India a place on the podium.

Other Medal Winners

The gold medal in the category was won by Korean Won Ju Ri (Korea) with a total lift of 351 kg, while China's Jian Chen claimed silver with an aggregate of 335 kg.

Significance for Indian Weightlifting

Ajith's podium finish marks another significant milestone for Indian weightlifting and reflects the growing stature of the country's athletes on the continental stage.

He is the third Indian to win a medal in the championships. Komal Kohar had opened India's medal count, winning a bronze in the women's 48kg on Monday, before Gyaneshwari Yadav bagged a silver and bronze in the 53kg category on Wednesday.