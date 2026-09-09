Ajeetesh Sandhu Takes Commanding Lead At Chennai Open

Indian golfer Ajeetesh Sandhu has seized a two-shot lead at the Chennai Open, showcasing exceptional form with a six-under 66 in the second round to reach 13-under 131.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Ajeetesh Sandhu holds a two-shot lead at the Chennai Open after a second-round 66.

Sandhu's total score stands at 13-under 131 at the halfway stage of the tournament.

Stepan Danek is in second place at 11-under, followed by Rashid Khan at 10-under.

Sandhu expressed satisfaction with his ball-striking and rhythm, especially on the challenging front nine.

The halfway cut was set at even-par 144, with 52 players advancing to the final two rounds.

Ajeetesh Sandhu fired six-under 66 to open a two-shot lead after the second round of the Chennai Open here on Wednesday. The 37-year-old from Chandigarh (65-66), who began the day sharing the lead, made eight birdies against two bogeys to reach 13-under 131 at the halfway stage.

Sandhu, a five-time winner on the DP World PGTI and a former Asian Tour champion, moved two strokes clear of overnight co-leader Stepan Danek. The 29-year-old Czech Republic golfer (65-68) made six birdies and two bogeys in a four-under 68 to take sole possession of second place at 11-under 133.

Sandhu's Dominant Performance

Delhi's Rashid Khan (66-68), winner of the Telangana Open two weeks ago, occupied the third place at 10-under 134. His four-under 68 included an eagle on the par-five 18th, four birdies and two bogeys.

Sandhu played both nines in three-under but particularly enjoyed the front nine, which was his second nine of the day, because it contains some of the course's more demanding holes. "The front nine is a little trickier and has a few holes that really demand your attention. I managed to make birdies on a couple of those holes, so that was enjoyable," Sandhu said.

Key Moments And Leaderboard Update

Sandhu felt he struck the ball better than the opening round and found his rhythm earlier. A couple of timely par saves helped him settle before his late setback, a three-putt bogey on the eighth. "Overall, it was a pretty solid round. I found my rhythm early and made a couple of important saves, which helped build momentum. After that, it was fairly smooth sailing. The three-putt bogey on the eighth was disappointing, but there are still two rounds to play."

Current Race to DP World India Championship leader Saptak Talwar (67-68) moved up from tied sixth to tied fourth at nine-under 135, alongside Noida golfers Gaurav Pratap Singh (69-66) and Amardeep Malik (67-68). Defending champion N Thangaraja of Sri Lanka followed his opening 69 with a 70 to move into a share of 11th place at five-under 139. The halfway cut fell at even-par 144, with 52 players from the field of 132 advancing to the final two rounds.