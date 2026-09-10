Sandhu Extends Dominant Lead At Chennai Open

Discover how Ajeetesh Sandhu solidified his lead at the Chennai Open golf tournament with a stellar bogey-free round, setting the stage for an exciting final day.
Ajeetesh Sandhu fired a bogey-free four-under 68 to extend his lead to three shots after the third round of the Rs 1 crore Chennai Open at the TNGF Cosmo Golf Course here on Thursday. The 37-year-old Chandigarh golfer (65-66-68), who began the day with a two-stroke advantage, posted an error-free round consisting of four birdies to move to 17-under 199 heading into the final round.
Key Points
- Ajeetesh Sandhu leads the Chennai Open by three shots after a bogey-free third round.
- Sandhu's total score stands at 17-under 199 heading into the final round.
- Viraj Madappa fired the day's lowest score of 63, climbing to second place.
- Stepan Danek of the Czech Republic is currently in third position.
- The tournament is a crucial event for the Race to DP World India Championship.
Key Performances In Round Three
Overnight second-placed Stepan Danek (65-68-70) of the Czech Republic slipped to third at 13-under 203. The 29-year-old's two-under 70 featured an eagle on the par-five 18th, three birdies, a bogey and a double bogey.Chandigarh's Jairaj Singh Sandhu (66-71-67) climbed from tied seventh into a share of fourth at 12-under 204 alongside Noida's Amardeep Malik (67-68-69).Current Race to DP World India Championship leader Saptak Talwar (67-68-73) slipped from tied fourth to tied 14th at eight-under 208.Defending champion N Thangaraja of Sri Lanka followed rounds of 69 and 70 with a third-round 72 to reach five-under 211 for a share of 23rd place.The Race to DP World India Championship crowns the DP World PGTI's number one player and will also determine the top-24 players from the DP World PGTI Order of Merit who will earn their spots at the season-ending DP World India Championship.