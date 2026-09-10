Sandhu Extends Dominant Lead At Chennai Open

Discover how Ajeetesh Sandhu solidified his lead at the Chennai Open golf tournament with a stellar bogey-free round, setting the stage for an exciting final day.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Ajeetesh Sandhu leads the Chennai Open by three shots after a bogey-free third round.

Sandhu's total score stands at 17-under 199 heading into the final round.

Viraj Madappa fired the day's lowest score of 63, climbing to second place.

Stepan Danek of the Czech Republic is currently in third position.

The tournament is a crucial event for the Race to DP World India Championship.

Ajeetesh Sandhu fired a bogey-free four-under 68 to extend his lead to three shots after the third round of the Rs 1 crore Chennai Open at the TNGF Cosmo Golf Course here on Thursday. The 37-year-old Chandigarh golfer (65-66-68), who began the day with a two-stroke advantage, posted an error-free round consisting of four birdies to move to 17-under 199 heading into the final round.

Key Performances In Round Three

Kolkata's Viraj Madappa (72-67-63) fired the day's lowest score, a nine-under 63, to climb nine places from tied 11th to second at 14-under 202. The 28-year-old, a two-time DP World PGTI winner and former Asian Tour champion, recorded an eagle on the par-four sixth, eight birdies and a solitary bogey in his round.

Overnight second-placed Stepan Danek (65-68-70) of the Czech Republic slipped to third at 13-under 203. The 29-year-old's two-under 70 featured an eagle on the par-five 18th, three birdies, a bogey and a double bogey.

Chandigarh's Jairaj Singh Sandhu (66-71-67) climbed from tied seventh into a share of fourth at 12-under 204 alongside Noida's Amardeep Malik (67-68-69).

Current Race to DP World India Championship leader Saptak Talwar (67-68-73) slipped from tied fourth to tied 14th at eight-under 208.

Defending champion N Thangaraja of Sri Lanka followed rounds of 69 and 70 with a third-round 72 to reach five-under 211 for a share of 23rd place.

The Race to DP World India Championship crowns the DP World PGTI's number one player and will also determine the top-24 players from the DP World PGTI Order of Merit who will earn their spots at the season-ending DP World India Championship.