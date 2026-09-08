Sandhu And Danek Share Lead At Chennai Open

Discover how Ajeetesh Sandhu and Stepan Danek have taken a joint lead at the Chennai Open, setting the pace with impressive seven-under 65s in the first round of this significant golf tournament.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Ajeetesh Sandhu and Stepan Danek are joint leaders at the Chennai Open after the first round.

Both golfers carded impressive seven-under 65s to secure their top positions.

Sandhu, a former Asian Tour winner, made eight birdies, while Danek played a flawless round.

Jairaj Singh Sandhu, Rashid Khan, and Pawan Verma are tied for third place.

The tournament is part of the DP World PGTI, with implications for the Race to the DP World India Championship.

Ajeetesh Sandhu and Stepan Danek opened with matching seven-under 65s to take a one-shot joint lead after the first round of the Chennai Open here on Tuesday.

Top Performers And Tournament Context

Sandhu, a former Asian Tour winner from Chandigarh, made eight birdies against a solitary bogey on the par-four 12th.

Czech Republic's 29-year-old Danek joined Sandhu at the top with a flawless round containing seven birdies. He is currently playing his third season on the DP World PGTI.

Chandigarh's Jairaj Singh Sandhu produced a bogey-free six-under 66 to share third place with Delhi's Rashid Khan and Pawan Verma.

Ajeetesh, a five-time winner on the DP World PGTI, made the most of the scoring opportunities early and late in his round. His finish included birdies on the 16th and 18th after he found the greenside bunker on both holes.

"It was a good day, and I capitalised on the easier holes," Ajeetesh said.

"Finishing with birdies on the 16th and 18th was particularly satisfying. The fifth and sixth, along with a few of the par threes on the back nine, are more demanding, so you have to negotiate those well."

Current Race to the DP World India Championship leader Saptak Talwar opened with a five-under 67 to share sixth place.

Sri Lanka's N Thangaraja began his title defence with a three-under 69 and was tied 16th.

The Race to DP World India Championship is a competition to crown the DP World PGTI's number one player. This competition will also determine the top-24 players from the DP World PGTI Order of Merit who will earn their spots at the season-ending DP World India Championship.