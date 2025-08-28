HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Ajaya Babu, Bedabrat lift record weight enroute gold

Ajaya Babu, Bedabrat lift record weight enroute gold

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
3 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

August 28, 2025 21:53 IST

x

Bedabrat Bharali

IMAGE: In the junior men's 79kg, Bharali registered record lifts across snatch, clean and jerk and total to clinch gold with 326kg with record performances in all three. Photograph: Kind courtesy Chief Minister Assam/X

Seasoned campaigner Ajaya Babu Valluri and young lifter Bedabrat Bharali produced record-breaking performances to clinch gold medals at the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships, in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

In the senior men's 79kg, National Games champion Ajaya lifted a total of 335kg, including a championship record 152kg in snatch and 183kg in clean and jerk.

After fouling his first attempt at 148kg, he lifted the same weight in his second before raising it to 152kg, eclipsing the previous snatch record of 147kg set by Nigeria's Edidiong Joseph Umoafia.

 

In clean and jerk, he steadily went up from 176kg to 180kg before completing his final record-breaking lift of 183kg for a 335kg total.

Valluri had also won gold at last year's edition but in the higher 81kg category.

India added another medal in the women's section with 2022 CWG bronze medallist Harjinder Kaur settling for bronze in the 69kg.

She managed 95kg in snatch and 123kg in clean and jerk for a total of 222kg.

After fouling her opening attempt at 99kg, Harjinder cleared 95kg in the second but failed again at 99kg.

In clean and jerk, only her second attempt at 123kg stood as she faltered at 123kg and 128kg in her other lifts.

In the junior men's 79kg, Bharali registered record lifts across snatch, clean and jerk and total to clinch gold with 326kg with record performances in all three.

He improved steadily from 138kg to 142kg and finally 145kg in snatch, going past the previous record of 139kg. In clean and jerk, he lifted 173kg, 177kg and then 181kg, surpassing the earlier record of 169kg.

His total of 326kg also bettered the championship mark of 307kg.

India also had a silver medal through Grishma Thorat in the youth women's 77kg. She lifted 79kg in snatch and 99kg in clean and jerk for a total of 178kg.

The event, however, was dominated by Samoa's Seine Stowers, who broke her own meet record with a 102kg snatch and finished with a total of 229kg.

Results (Indians unless specified)

Women's 69kg: 1. Islamiyat Adebukola Yusuf (Nigeria; snatch 105kg + clean and jerk 131kg = total 236kg); 2. Olivia Selemaia (NZ; (104+127=223); 3. Harjinder Kaur (95+123=222).

Women's 77kg: 1. Sarah Matthew (Nigeria; 108+128=236); 2. Seine Stowers (Samoa; 102+127=229); 3. Rosalie Dumas (Canada; 101+123=224).

Youth, women's 77kg: 1. Saine Stowers (Samoa; 102+127=229); 2. Grishma Thorat (79+99=178); Vimansa Kavindi Kalu Kotage (Sri Lanka; 58+70=128).

Junior, women's 77kg: 1. Sarah Ovayioza Matthew (Nigeria; 108+128=236); 2. Seine Stowers (Samoa; 102+127=229); 3. Georgia Theron (NZ; 96+121=217).

Senior, men's 79kg: 1. Ajaya Babu Valluri (152+183=335); 2. Muhammad Erry Hidayat (Malaysia; 150+183=333); 3. Adedapo Adeleke Opadeji (Nigeria; 141+165=306).

Junior, men's 79kg: 1. Bedabrat Bharali (145+181=326); 2. Kyle Franklin Itsimaera (NRU; 123+153=276); 3. Santiago Sanchez (Canada; 118+157=275).

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Fulton banks on experience as India target WC spot
Fulton banks on experience as India target WC spot
AIFF, FSDL reach resolution; ISL could commence in Dec
AIFF, FSDL reach resolution; ISL could commence in Dec
Tough outing for Shami on return to red-ball cricket
Tough outing for Shami on return to red-ball cricket
All-rounder returns as SL bolster attack for Asia Cup
All-rounder returns as SL bolster attack for Asia Cup
Indian team to commence Asia Cup prep on Sept 5
Indian team to commence Asia Cup prep on Sept 5

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

ASUS Launches Powerful Ryzen 7 350 VivoBook Series

webstory image 2

Which Countries Ban The Most Games? And The Least?

webstory image 3

8 Foods That Cause A Build-Up Of Uric Acid

VIDEOS

Hema Malini celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi with Daughter Esha Deol4:04

Hema Malini celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi with Daughter...

Army Deploys ATOR N1200 Beast for Amritsar Flood Rescue - Watch2:38

Army Deploys ATOR N1200 Beast for Amritsar Flood Rescue -...

Italian Tourist Celebrates Ganesh Utsav Like a Local!3:51

Italian Tourist Celebrates Ganesh Utsav Like a Local!

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV