NorthEast United Held To Goalless Draw By Odisha FC After Late Penalty Miss

In a thrilling Indian Super League encounter, NorthEast United FC were held to a goalless draw by Odisha FC after Moroccan striker Alaaeddine Ajaraie missed a crucial late penalty, impacting their bid for the top spot.

Photograph: ISL/X

Key Points NorthEast United FC and Odisha FC played a goalless draw in an ISL match on Saturday.

Moroccan striker Alaaeddine Ajaraie missed a late penalty for NorthEast United, hitting the woodwork in stoppage time.

The missed penalty denied NorthEast United a dramatic late winner and a chance to go three points clear at the top of the table.

Both teams made multiple substitutions in the second half in an attempt to break the deadlock.

NorthEast United had early opportunities, including a shot from Nikola Ninkovic saved by Odisha goalkeeper Hrithik Tiwari.

Moroccan striker Alaaeddine Ajaraie missed a late penalty as NorthEast United played out a goalless draw against Odisha FC in an Indian Super League match at the Kalinga Stadium here on Saturday.

The Highlanders' best chance of the evening came from the spot after Stephen Eze was adjudged to have handled in the area, but Ajaraie's effort from 12 yards struck the woodwork.

Early Chances And Missed Opportunities

NorthEast United created the first clear opportunity in the fifth minute when Nikola Ninkovic connected with a superb cross from Jithin MS, only for his right-footed effort to be saved by Odisha goalkeeper Hrithik Tiwari.

The hosts responded moments later as Everton Nascimento attempted a long-range effort from 35 yards, but his shot sailed wide of the mark. NorthEast United threatened again when Ajaraie latched onto a through ball and evaded his marker, but his right-footed effort was saved by Tiwari again.

Second Half Substitutions And Late Drama

Both teams made changes in the second half in search of a breakthrough as Odisha introduced Nandhakumar Sekar for Jeremy Zohminghlua in the 67th minute, while NorthEast United brought on Parthib Gogoi and Ethyan Gonzalez for Jithin MS and Nikola Ninkovic soon after.

More changes came soon after as Odisha boss TG Purushothaman introduced Rahim Ali and Manuel Molina for Mahmoud Eid and Giorgi Aburjania. Redeem Tlang replaced Macarton Nickson in the 86th minute for the Highlanders, before Imran Khan came on for Lalrinfela Khiangte at the end of regulation time.

NorthEast United pressed for a late winner and came close in the very first minute of added time when Moyano sent a right-footed curler wide after being set up by substitute Tlang. Eze's handling of the ball inside the box from a Gogoi corner prompted referee K. Ramdasan to point to the spot deep into stoppage time.

Ajaraie stepped up but his effort struck the woodwork in what was the last action of the game, denying NorthEast United a dramatic late winner and a chance to go three points clear at the top of the table.