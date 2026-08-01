Ajaraie's Hat-Trick Powers NorthEast United To Emphatic Durand Cup Victory

Defending champions NorthEast United FC launched their 135th Durand Cup title defence with an emphatic 6-0 thrashing of Bodoland FC, highlighted by Alaaeddine Ajaraie's brilliant hat-trick.

Photograph: Durand Cup/X

Key Points Defending champions NorthEast United FC commenced their Durand Cup campaign with a dominant 6-0 win.

Alaaeddine Ajaraie scored a brilliant hat-trick, showcasing exceptional individual skill.

Lalrinzuala Lalbiaknia, Redeem Tlang, and Antonio Moyano also contributed goals to the Highlanders' victory.

NorthEast United FC controlled the match from the start, demonstrating strong possession and attacking prowess.

The emphatic win sets a strong tone for NorthEast United FC's title defence in the 135th Durand Cup.

Defending champions NorthEast United FC began their 135th Durand Cup title defence in emphatic fashion, thrashing Bodoland FC 6-0 in the opening Group F fixture on Saturday.

Returning talisman Alaaeddine Ajaraie stole the show with a brilliant hat-trick (45+3rd, 67th and 86th), while Lalrinzuala Lalbiaknia (58th), Redeem Tlang (70th) and substitute Antonio Moyano (90+1st) also found the net as the Highlanders produced a commanding all-round performance.

Dominant First Half Performance

Juan Pedro Benali's side controlled proceedings from the opening whistle, enjoying the bulk of possession and creating a string of chances through Ajaraie, Jithin M.S. and Lalrinzuala. Despite sustained pressure, NorthEast had to wait until first-half stoppage time to make the breakthrough. After Bodoland surrendered possession inside their own half, Ajaraie displayed superb composure inside the penalty area, cushioning the ball before calmly rolling a left-footed finish beyond goalkeeper Birkhang Daimary to hand the defending champions a deserved lead.

Ajaraie's Hat-Trick Seals Victory

NorthEast doubled their advantage when Mohammed Arshaf split the defence with a perfectly weighted through ball for Jithin on the right, whose low cross into the six-yard box was turned home from close range by Lalrinzuala. Ajaraie struck again to put the contest beyond Bodoland. Macarton Louis Nickson's delivery created confusion inside the penalty area, and the Moroccan forward reacted quickest to the loose ball before delicately lifting his finish over the advancing Daimary to make it 3-0.

The Highlanders added a fourth when Macarton once again turned provider, threading an incisive pass between the two central defenders for Tlang to slot home. Ajaraie then completed his hat-trick with another moment of individual brilliance. Released by a defence-splitting pass from deep, he skipped past two defenders before guiding a composed right-footed finish into the far corner to cap an outstanding individual display.

Late Goals Add To Emphatic Win

There was still time for one final flourish in stoppage time. Ajaraie turned provider with a delightful lofted pass to Parthib Gogoi on the left, and the winger squared the ball across goal for Moyano to complete an emphatic win.