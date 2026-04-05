HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Sports » Resilient Aizawl FC Holds Sreenidi Deccan FC to Draw in I-League Clash

Resilient Aizawl FC Holds Sreenidi Deccan FC to Draw in I-League Clash

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 05, 2026 22:18 IST

x

Aizawl FC demonstrated resilience to secure a 1-1 draw against Sreenidi Deccan FC in their Indian Football League match, showcasing a spirited fightback in the second half.

Key Points

  • Sreenidi Deccan FC and Aizawl FC draw 1-1 in an Indian Football League match.
  • David Castaneda Munoz scored for Sreenidi Deccan FC, while an own goal by Jagdeep Singh levelled the score for Aizawl FC.
  • Sreenidi Deccan FC moves to second in the I-League table, while Aizawl FC remains fifth.
  • Aizawl FC displayed a resilient second-half performance to secure a point against Sreenidi.

Aizawl FC displayed spirited performance to hold Sreenidi Deccan FC to a 1-1 draw in an Indian Football League match here on Sunday.

While Colombian forward David Castaneda Munoz gave the hosts the lead in the first half, an own goal by defender Jagdeep Singh restored parity late in the second period.

 

The result saw the Deccan Warriors move up to second in the table with 12 points from seven matches, behind Diamond Harbour FC, who have a game in hand.

Aizawl FC, meanwhile, remain fifth with nine points from the same number of games.

Sreenidi dominated proceedings from kick-off and created early opportunities through a series of free-kicks in dangerous areas.

Munoz fired one wide, while Romawia struck the crossbar with another, offering a glimpse of what was to follow.

The breakthrough arrived just before the half-hour mark. A long ball from Hardik Bhatt found Munoz in space at the edge of the box. The Colombian controlled superbly with his back to the goal before turning and firing a right-footed effort past Lalhruai at the near post.

Paulo Cezar, who impressed with his physical presence and attacking intent before being forced off through injury, came close to doubling the lead in stoppage time, but his close-range header drifted wide.

Despite dominating possession, Sreenidi went into the break with only a slender advantage.

Fanai was the first to make a move in the second half, introducing Hriata from the bench in place of Vincent around the 65th minute.

Sreenidi's intense pressing disrupted Aizawl's short passing rhythm, forcing the visitors to adopt a more direct approach. Uzbek defender Timur Talipov delivered several long balls into the box, and the equaliser eventually came from one such situation.

Captain Rempuia swung in a cross from the right flank, and Jagdeep, attempting to clear, inadvertently headed the ball into his own net over goalkeeper Kamaljit Singh.

The goal came late in the contest, and despite seven minutes of added time, Sreenidi were unable to find a winner. Both sides ultimately shared the spoils, with Aizawl producing a resilient second-half performance to earn a deserved point.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

I-League: Aizawl FC escapes relegation zone drama
I-League: Aizawl FC escapes relegation zone drama
Aizawl FC, Namdhari SA share points in IFL opener
Aizawl FC, Namdhari SA share points in IFL opener
I-League: Aizawl FC edge plucky DSK Shivajians
I-League: Aizawl FC edge plucky DSK Shivajians
I-League: Brandon's late goal earns win for Aizawl
I-League: Brandon's late goal earns win for Aizawl
Aizawl FC, Namdhari SA Split Points in IFL Inaugural Match
Aizawl FC, Namdhari SA Split Points in IFL Inaugural Match

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

22 Oldest Churches Of India

webstory image 2

11 Recipes To Make Your Easter Meal Shine

webstory image 3

The Gorgeous Colourful Trees Of An Indian Summer

VIDEOS

You Won't Believe This Snow View in Chanderkot!1:20

You Won't Believe This Snow View in Chanderkot!

Nature Paints Banihal White After Fresh Snowfall0:49

Nature Paints Banihal White After Fresh Snowfall

Shivraj Singh Chouhan Stuns Workers with Surprise Visit to Assam Tea Garden1:14

Shivraj Singh Chouhan Stuns Workers with Surprise Visit...

IPL 2026

IPL 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO