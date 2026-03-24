Aizawl FC Overcomes Deficit to Win Mizo Derby

Aizawl FC orchestrated a stunning second-half comeback, fueled by Laldawngzuala's brace, to defeat Chanmari FC 3-2 in a thrilling I-League Mizo derby, showcasing the unpredictable nature of Indian football.

Key Points Aizawl FC achieved a remarkable comeback victory against Chanmari FC in the I-League after trailing 2-0.

Laldawngzuala scored two crucial goals for Aizawl FC, leading his team to a 3-2 victory and earning him the Player of the Match award.

Defensive errors and goalkeeper mistakes plagued both sides, contributing to the high-scoring and dramatic nature of the Mizo derby.

The win propelled Aizawl FC to second place in the I-League standings, highlighting their strong performance in the league.

Chanmari FC's early lead, established through goals from Malsawmsanga Renthlei and Jota, was ultimately not enough to secure the win against a resilient Aizawl FC.

Aizawl FC staged a stunning second-half comeback to overturn a two-goal deficit and secure a thrilling 3-2 victory over Chanmari FC their Indian Football League match here on Tuesday.

Goals from Malsawmsanga Renthlei and Jota had given Chanmari a commanding 2-0 lead at the break, but strikes from Vincent Lalduhawma and a brace from Laldawngzuala ensured the People's Club claimed all three points in a pulsating Mizo derby.

The victory lifted Aizawl FC into second place with eight points from five matches, while Chanmari FC remained in seventh spot with five points from the same number of matches. Laldawngzuala was adjudged as the Player of the Match.

Chanmari made a bright start, forcing Aizawl FC to sit deep and rely on counter-attacks.

First Half Action

Chanmari took the lead with some luck in the 18th minute. Malsawmsanga Renthlei attempted to pick out a teammate with a lofted pass into the box, but overhit his delivery, which seemed routine for Aizawl goalkeeper Vanlalhriatpuia.

However, the keeper took his eyes off the ball at the crucial moment, allowing it to slip through his hands and into the net.

Chanmari doubled their lead just before half-time from the penalty spot to take firm control of the game. Aron Vanlalrinchhana made a clever run into the box and was brought down from behind by Rohmingthanga, earning his side the spot-kick.

Jota stepped up and calmly slotted the penalty past the goalkeeper to make it 2-0.

Aizawl's Second Half Comeback

Aizawl halved the deficit six minutes after the restart following a chaotic sequence inside the box. Chanmari goalkeeper Zothanmawia failed to deal with a corner, missing his punches on two occasions, allowing Laltlanzova to loft the ball back into the six-yard area.

Eric Remruatpuia Chhangte's header was first blocked on the line, and his follow-up effort was once again cleared off the line as Chanmari desperately held on.

However, with the defence unable to clear their lines, the ball eventually fell to Vincent Lalduhawma, who made no mistake in slotting it into the net.

Aizawl rode the momentum to stage a stunning comeback within a space of three minutes just after the hour mark.

Substitute Laldawngzuala capitalised on poor marking, scoring twice with well-taken headers to turn the game on its head.

The first came when Dawnga rose highest to power in a header from a Laltlanzova corner. Moments later, the midfielder turned provider again, delivering a dangerous free-kick into the box.

The goalkeeper was caught in no-man's land, allowing an unmarked Dawnga to guide the ball into the empty net.

Stung by going behind, Chanmari upped the pressure on Aizawl, but they held on to their lead to earn the bragging rights.