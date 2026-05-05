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Gokulam Kerala, Aizawl FC Share Points In Relegation Battle

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 05, 2026 23:04 IST

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Gokulam Kerala fought to a 2-2 draw against Aizawl FC in a critical I-League match, impacting both teams' standings in the relegation battle.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Gokulam Kerala

Photographs: Kind courtesy Gokulam Kerala

Key Points

  • Gokulam Kerala and Aizawl FC draw 2-2 in the I-League relegation stage.
  • Aizawl FC secures safety from relegation with the draw.
  • Gokulam Kerala remains in the relegation zone.
  • Gokulam Kerala's final game against Namdhari FC will decide their fate.

Gokulam Kerala twice came from behind to hold Aizawl FC to a 2-2 draw in a relegation stage fixture of the Indian Football League at the Deccan Arena here on Tuesday.

Aizawl FC Secure Safety, Gokulam Still At Risk

Aizawl FC have thus secured their safety from relegation with 13 points from 11 matches, while Gokulam Kerala remain in the relegation zone with nine points. Gokulam's final game against Namdhari FC will become a relegation decider.

 

After Tuesday's result, Real Kashmir FC too are now safe from relegation.

Match Highlights: Goals and Equalizers

Zomuansanga gave Aizawl the lead in the 10th minute, which was equalised by Mirjalol Kasimov in the 17th. Zomuansanga then converted a penalty in the 32nd minute, but Gursimrat Singh equalised again in the 43rd minute to give Gokulam the crucial point.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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