AITA Organises Free All-Women Tennis Coaching Course In New Delhi

The All India Tennis Association (AITA) is set to empower women in sports with a free, all-women tennis coaching course in New Delhi, aiming to build a more inclusive coaching ecosystem in Indian tennis.

Photograph: AITA/X

Key Points The All India Tennis Association (AITA) is organising a free, all-women coaching course from October 24 to 30 in New Delhi.

The initiative aims to create a structured pathway for women to enter and progress in tennis coaching.

The course has drawn 48 entries and is supported by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS), the Sports Authority of India (SAI), and the Delhi Lawn Tennis Association (DLTA).

It is open to AITA-registered women coaches with Level-I certification and above, as well as fresh candidates with valid AITA coaches' registration.

The long-term objective is to increase participation and create greater opportunities for women to establish themselves as qualified coaches and leaders in Indian tennis.

The All India Tennis Association (AITA) is organising an all-women coaching course, free of cost, from October 24 to 30 in New Delhi to create a structured pathway for women to enter and progress in tennis coaching.

The initiative has drawn 48 entries. The state associations were also invited to nominate one female coach each for the course to be held at the DLTA Tennis Stadium.

Empowering Women In Tennis Coaching

The initiative is open to AITA-registered women coaches with Level-I certification and above, as well as fresh candidates with valid AITA coaches' registration.

The course is being conducted with support from the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS), the Sports Authority of India (SAI) and the Delhi Lawn Tennis Association (DLTA).

Coach Ashutosh Singh, who will be one of tutors of the course, said the initiative was an important step towards building a stronger and more inclusive coaching ecosystem in Indian tennis.

"Conducting a dedicated course exclusively for women is a positive move towards creating a structured and sustainable pathway for women to enter and progress in coaching. The response of 48 entries is particularly encouraging," Singh said.

"With the support of AITA, MYAS, SAI and DLTA, we aim to help more women acquire professional coaching skills and become active contributors to the development of tennis at the grassroots, junior and competitive levels," he added.

Singh said the long-term objective was not just to increase participation but also to create greater opportunities for women to establish themselves as qualified coaches and leaders in Indian tennis.

Initially, the course will be stipulated to a maximum of 36 entries on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Kawaljeet Singh and Radhika Kanitkar are among the AITA experts and tutors for the programme.