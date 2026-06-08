Government Boosts Indian Tennis With TAGG Scheme

Four rising Indian tennis stars, including Manas Dhamne and Vaishnavi Adkar, have been inducted into the Government of India's prestigious Target Asian Games Group (TAGG) scheme, significantly boosting the nation's high-performance pathway in the sport.

Photograph: AITA/X

Key Points Four Indian tennis players, including Manas Dhamne and Vaishnavi Adkar, have been inducted into the Government's TAGG scheme.

The TAGG scheme provides comprehensive support like international exposure, coaching, and sports science services to selected athletes.

This induction brings the total number of Indian tennis players under TAGG to 15, including established names like Sumit Nagal.

AITA welcomes the move, highlighting its importance for developing Indian tennis talent for major international competitions.

The initiative aims to strengthen India's position in global tennis through a sustainable player-development ecosystem.

Rising stars Manas Dhamne and Vaishnavi Adkar were among four Indian tennis players inducted into the Government of India's Target Asian Games Group (TAGG) scheme, a move welcomed by the All India Tennis Association (AITA) as a significant boost to the country's high-performance pathway. The other two players included in the scheme are men's singles player Dhakshineswar Suresh and doubles specialist Anirudh Chandrasekar.

Boosting Indian Tennis Talent

The four new inductees join 11 other Indian tennis players already supported under the TAGG scheme, including Sumit Nagal, Yuki Bhambri, Rutuja Bhosale, Arjun Kadhe, Rithvik Choudary Bollipalli, Vaidehi Chaudhari, Maya Rajeswaran, N. Sriram Balaji, Saketh Myneni, Sahaja Yamalapalli and Shrivalli Bhamidipaty.

Under the TAGG programme, selected athletes receive support through international competition exposure, coaching assistance, sports science services, physiotherapy, strength and conditioning support, equipment assistance and other performance-related interventions.

AITA said the inclusion of the quartet reflects the growing depth in Indian tennis and the increasing emphasis on developing athletes capable of competing successfully at the highest levels of international sport. "The AITA looks forward to seeing the athletes maximize the opportunities provided under the TAGG Scheme and contribute to India's success at future Asian Games, Grand Slam events, Davis Cup, Billie Jean King Cup competitions, and other major international tournaments," AITA Secretary General Sunder Iyer said.

Thanking the Government of India, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, the Sports Authority of India and the Mission Olympic Cell for their continued support, Iyer said the induction of the four players would provide them with the resources required to compete successfully on the international circuit. He added that AITA remained committed to working with all stakeholders to create a sustainable player-development ecosystem and strengthen India's position in global tennis.