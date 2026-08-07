AITA Implements Age Cap For Executive Committee Members

The All India Tennis Association (AITA) has implemented a significant governance change, capping the age for its Executive Committee members at 70 years, a move mandated by the National Sports Governance Act and overseen by the Delhi High Court.

Photograph: AITA/X

Key Points AITA has capped the age for Executive Committee eligibility at 70 years, aligning with the National Sports Governance Act.

The new provision allows elected members to complete their four-year term even if they turn 70 during their tenure.

The constitutional amendments, including new tenure provisions, were approved with over 95 per cent majority.

The Delhi High Court is overseeing the amendment process and has set a deadline of September 30, 2026, for fresh elections.

AITA must ensure the election of four Sportspersons of Outstanding Merit (SOMs), including two females, to its Executive Committee.

The All India Tennis Association (AITA) has voted to cap the age for eligibility to its Executive Committee at 70 years, bringing its constitution in line with the National Sports Governance Act, 2025, with the provision clearing by a narrow 25-22 margin at its Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM).

Of the 47 members who voted on the contentious age provision, 25 favoured an upper age limit of 70 years while 22 voted for retaining 75 years.

The amended provision stipulates that a candidate must be below 70 years on the date of filing nomination but, if elected, can complete the full four-year term even if he or she crosses 70 during the tenure.

New Age Eligibility Rules Explained

"The voting results are out from the EGM observers. All the modified amendments suggested by AITA EC are approved by EGM with almost more than 95 per cent majority. The age eligibility to become an Executive Committee member is now less than 70 years on the date of filing the nomination and if elected the candidate can complete the whole term of four years," AITA Interim President Chintan Parikh told PTI.

"There was a debate on age modification. This was important. A few suggested age cap of 75, keeping in mind ITF Charter but I said NSG mentions 70. But we allowed everyone to vote out of their free will and maximum supported 70 years. The approval of Constitution will announced soon and uploaded on the website."

The voting result on age cap was not announced earlier.

"The priority now is to invite applications to elect Sportspersons of Outstanding Merit (SOMs). We want maximum participation."

AITA must ensure election of four SOMs, including two females. Two can be part of AITA EC.

Constitutional Overhaul And Court Oversight

The EGM was held in New Delhi on July 26 as part of AITA's court-monitored exercise to amend its Constitution and bye-laws in accordance with the National Sports Governance Act and the National Sports Governance (National Sports Bodies) Rules, 2026.

Several amendments were put to vote, including provisions relating to age, tenure, the composition of the Executive Committee and representation of affiliated state associations.

The AITA Executive Committee's modified amendments received more than 95 per cent approval overall, according to the federation source.

Revised Tenure Provisions For Office Bearers

Under the new statutory framework, the term of an NSF's Executive Committee is limited to four years, with elections to be held every four years.

For the posts of President, Secretary General and Treasurer, a person can hold office for up to three consecutive terms, separately or in combination, after which a mandatory cooling-off period of one term applies before the person can again seek election to those posts or the Executive Committee.

The new regime marks a change from the earlier AITA tenure provisions.

Its previous constitution provided for a maximum 12-year tenure for the President, with or without a break, while the Secretary General and Treasurer could serve two successive four-year terms followed by a four-year cooling-off period.

Delhi High Court Directs Fresh Elections

The constitutional overhaul has taken place against the backdrop of a prolonged legal battle over AITA's governance.

The Delhi High Court on April 27 allowed the results of the AITA elections held on September 28, 2024 to be declared, but directed that the elected Executive Committee function only as an interim body until fresh elections were held under the amended bye-laws.

The court also appointed former Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court Chief Justice Gita Mittal as Administrator to oversee the amendments and fresh election process.

The High Court's Division Bench subsequently clarified on June 18 that all State Tennis Associations affiliated to AITA would be permitted to vote in the EGM and in the fresh Executive Committee elections irrespective of whether they were compliant with the Sports Act and the 2026 Rules at the time of voting.

The court directed that fresh elections to AITA's Executive Committee be held by September 30, 2026, with affiliated state associations required to become compliant by December 31.

The court had initially directed the Administrator to complete the constitutional and bye-law amendments by June 30 and conduct fresh elections within three months of their completion.

The Division Bench later modified the timetable, setting September 30 as the deadline for the fresh elections.

The actions and resolutions of AITA's General Body on the amendments, however, remain subject to the final outcome of the pending appeals before the Delhi High Court.

The fresh elections, once held, will determine the first AITA Executive Committee under the amended Constitution and the new sports governance framework.