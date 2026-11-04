AITA Unveils Ambitious 2027 Junior Tennis Calendar

The All India Tennis Association (AITA) is set to significantly boost Indian junior tennis by hosting 21 international tournaments across the country in 2027, offering crucial world ranking points and international exposure.

Photograph: AITA/X

Key Points AITA will host 21 international junior tennis tournaments across 16 states and two Union Territories in 2027.

The calendar, beginning January 4 and concluding November 29, includes J300, J200, JB1, J100, J60, and J30 grade events.

The expanded calendar aims to provide Indian juniors greater access to international competition and world ranking points.

New J30 events will be introduced in Amritsar and Thiruvananthapuram.

This initiative is part of AITA's ACE 2032 vision to create a structured pathway for Indian players.

The All India Tennis Association (AITA) will host 21 international junior tennis tournaments across 16 states and two Union Territories in 2027, providing Indian players greater opportunities to earn world ranking points and gain international exposure at home.

AITA's Expanded Junior Tennis Calendar

The calendar, beginning January 4 and concluding November 29, will feature six tournaments of J100 grade and above, including a J300 event in New Delhi, J200 tournaments in Chandigarh and Kolkata, and a JB1 event in Pune.

The programme also includes three J100, five J60 and nine J30 tournaments, with new J30 events being introduced in Amritsar and Thiruvananthapuram.

The 21 tournaments represent a combined 1,870 singles winner-ranking points across different grades.

Boosting Indian Junior Tennis Talent

"One of the key objectives of the expanded calendar is to give Indian juniors greater access to international competition without having to depend entirely on overseas travel," AITA secretary general Sunder Iyer said.

The events will be spread across the country, covering cities such as Guwahati, Indore, Dehradun, Raipur, Bhubaneswar, Lucknow, Chennai, Madurai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad and Jaipur.

The expanded calendar is part of AITA's ACE 2032 vision to create a structured pathway for Indian players through greater competition, improved coaching standards and international exposure.