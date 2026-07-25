AITA President Parikh Accuses Court-Appointed Administrator Of Financial Exploitation

Interim All India Tennis Association president Chintan Parikh has launched a scathing attack on court-appointed administrator Justice (Retd.) Gita Mittal, accusing her of financial exploitation and procedural bias.

IMAGE: AITA president Chintan Parikh pointed out that the administrator Justice (Retd.) Gita Mittal has been functioning hand-in-hand with opposing legal counsel, compromising the objectivity expected of the role. Photograph: AITA/X

Key Points AITA's interim president Chintan Parikh alleges court-appointed administrator Justice (Retd.) Gita Mittal is financially exploiting the federation and exhibiting procedural bias.

Parikh claimed the administrator is deliberately prolonging a legal matter and working with opposing counsel, compromising her neutrality.

He highlighted 'prohibitive costs,' including Rs 12 lakh per day for observers and an additional Rs 11 lakh for 'experts,' which he states are financially crippling AITA.

Parikh warned that the total financial drain could reach Rs 78 lakh, far exceeding AITA's annual surplus of Rs 10-15 lakh, threatening the federation's solvency.

In a sharp escalation of the ongoing turf war within Indian tennis governance, Interim All India Tennis Association (AITA) President Chintan Parikh has questioned the neutrality of court-appointed administrator Justice (Retd.) Gita Mittal, alleging blatant financial exploitation and procedural bias that threatens to bankrupt the sports body.

The friction comes ahead of Sunday's crucial Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) tasked with ratifying sweeping constitutional overhauls to align the federation with the National Sports Governance Act, 2025.

Allegations Of Bias And Procedural Misconduct

On April 27, 2026, the Delhi High Court allowed the results of the 2024 AITA elections to stand as a temporary arrangement, but placed the executive committee under the strict supervision of Justice Mittal to oversee transition and rewrite rules.

However, Parikh argued that the administrator is deliberately dragging out a legal matter that has already run its course. He pointed out that the administrator has been functioning hand-in-hand with opposing legal counsel, compromising the objectivity expected of the role.

"AITA is an autonomous society. It will pass amendments which are 100 per cent compliant to the act and takes care of all the stakeholders. She keeps the petitioners' advocate present, and marks all the communications to her. Actually, the petition is already disposed of by the court order dated April 27, 2026. The administrator's neutrality is becoming questionable," Parikh told PTI.

Exorbitant Costs And Financial Strain

Parikh heavily criticised the "prohibitive costs" attached to the administrator's hand-picked team, revealing that external four observers are being brought in at an astronomical rate of Rs 12 lakh per day for the EGM on Sunday.

"You can understand what she is up to. Rs 12 lakh per day for the observers? She has asked for an additional Rs 11 lakh for her 'experts' to suggest changes. So many changes she has suggested that defy the act, provision and rationale," Parikh said, lashing out at the administrative overreach.

The dispute traces its roots back to a legal petition filed by former players Somdev Devvarman and Purav Raja concerning regulatory compliance and voting structures.

The interim president drew a stark contrast between the current administration's spendthrift approach and the highly economical, credible alternatives available to the federation.

He cited the willingness of senior judicial and international tennis figures to assist the body for a fraction of the cost.

"Retired Chief Justice Desai is more honourable as an independent observer compared to her observers who have participated in drafting her suggestions. They cannot be neutral," Parikh stated.

"The court order does not entitle her to put observers at this prohibitive cost. Justice Desai is going to charge only Rs 1 lakh for the whole day compared to her observers charging Rs 12 lakh."

Impact On Indian Tennis Governance

The tension mirrors past historical conflicts between Indian national sports federations and judicial or ministerial intervention, where administrative deadlocks over the implementation of national sports codes have frequently led to institutional paralysis.

Providing a detailed breakdown of the escalating financial damage, Parikh warned that the total cash drain could permanently cripple a federation that operates on thin margins to support local athletes.

"What I have stated are facts. She and her facilitator charge Rs 11 lakh per month to AITA. This amount will reach by September end to Rs 55 lakh. Additionally, she has asked Rs 11 lakh for her experts to make suggestions and Rs 12 lakh for the observers. That totals to Rs 78 lakh," Parikh explained.

Expressing deep anxiety over hidden overheads, Parikh emphasised that the systemic depletion of funds completely eclipses the body's actual income.

"Additionally, what she will try to debit AITA until September end, we don't know. AITA's annual surplus varies between Rs 10 to 15 lakh per year," he concluded, highlighting the unsustainable financial crisis gripping Indian tennis governance as the federation races against a court-mandated September 30 election deadline.