Aita Promises Player-Centric Approach, Transparent System

The All India Tennis Association (AITA) pledges to prioritise player welfare and transparent governance as cornerstones of its functioning, aiming to transform Indian tennis with a player-centric approach.

Photograph: AITA/X

Key Points AITA leadership commits to player welfare and transparent governance.

The AITA aims to create a player-centric and accountable system.

Sweeping reforms are promised to strengthen grassroots tennis development.

The current AITA administration seeks a full term to implement changes and prove their worth.

AITA intends to establish a professional structure supporting players at every stage.

The All India Tennis Association (AITA) leadership, led by President Chintan Parikh and Secretary General Sunder Iyer, said on Friday that player welfare, transparent governance and athlete representation will be the cornerstone of the AITA's functioning if they get a full term, asserting that the leadership remains united in its vision to transform Indian tennis.

Addressing Past Administrative Turmoil

The AITA has been embroiled in administrative turmoil over the last two years, with a petition challenging the validity of the federation's elections and the functioning of the Executive Committee.

Parikh and Iyer were elected in the 2024 All India Tennis Association (AITA) elections, the results of which were later withheld. The players alleged that AITA was not transparent, accountable and there was not much support to the players.

The petition had led to the appointment of former Jammu and Kashmir High Court Chief Justice Geeta Mittal as administrator to oversee the federation's functioning and align its constitution with the National Sports Governance Act, 2025 before conducting fresh elections.

Commitment to Unity and Player Representation

Parikh said that there is no factionalism within the present administration.

"There is no factionalism in the present administration of AITA. The team remains united. In the last EC meetings, all the decisions were taken unanimously. Players representation will be exactly as envisaged in the National Sports Governance Act and we are determined to support the same," Parikh said.

"Sportspersons of Outstanding Merit and Athletes Committee will have their seats on the executive committee. We are committed to transparent and clean financial operations within AITA," he added.

Focus on Future Reforms

Iyer said the current office-bearers inherited a "broken system" and should not be blamed for decisions taken in the past.

"People should judge us after we get a full-fledged term to prove our worth as sports administrators. We cannot be held responsible for decisions taken earlier. Give us the opportunity to work properly and then evaluate us," Iyer said.

Promising sweeping reforms in Indian tennis administration, he said the current leadership was determined to create a more player-centric and transparent structure.

"Player welfare and support will be the mantra of our tenure. Indian tennis has been waiting for change for decades and we are fully committed to bringing that change. Our focus will be on players' development, grassroots strengthening and creating a transparent, accountable system," he said.

Building a Player-Centric Ecosystem

Iyer added that the federation wants to establish a professional structure where players feel supported at every stage, from junior tennis to the international circuit.

"We want players to feel that the federation stands with them. Whether it is tournaments, coaching support, financial assistance, exposure or planning pathways for young talent, we want to change the ecosystem forever if we are given the opportunity to function for a complete term," he said.

The Delhi High Court, while allowing the results of the September 2024 AITA elections to stand, had directed that the elected body would function only as an interim arrangement.

The court had flagged factionalism within the federation and raised concerns over governance and compliance with the new sports legislation.

The High Court had observed that internal divisions within the federation were harming the administration of the sport and impacting athlete welfare, while directing the AITA to align itself with the new legal and governance framework before fresh elections are conducted.

Against that backdrop, Iyer said the present administration wants to move beyond factional politics and focus on rebuilding trust within the tennis community.

"We understand the expectations and frustrations of players, coaches and stakeholders. Indian tennis deserves a professional and transparent system and we are determined to work towards that goal."

Asked about the AITA petition against the administrator, Iyer said, "The matter is sub-judice, it won't be appropriate to talk on that.