How AITA's New AI Coach Will Transform Indian Tennis Preparation

The All India Tennis Association (AITA) introduces 'AI Coach', an innovative digital tool in beta, empowering Indian tennis players with crucial match-up insights and performance data to enhance their competitive preparation.

Key Points AITA has launched 'AI Coach', a new digital tool currently available in its beta version for tennis players.

The AI Coach provides player-specific information, including rankings, ranking points, and head-to-head details.

The tool aims to help players understand opponents and prepare for competition more effectively.

AITA is actively working on upgrading the current version, with plans to integrate more tournament data.

The beta launch marks an initial step towards developing a more data-driven resource for the Indian tennis community.

The All India Tennis Association (AITA) has unveiled 'AI Coach', a new digital tool currently available in its beta version, designed to help players access player-specific information and gain insights into their head-to-head match-ups.

According to a press release issued by AITA, "AI Coach allows players to search for individual players and explore available information, including rankings, ranking points and head-to-head details. By bringing these insights together in one place, the tool aims to help players better understand their opponents and access relevant information as they prepare for competition."

How AI Coach Enhances Player Preparation

AITA said it is still working on upgrading the current version.

"Currently, in its early stage of development, AI Coach will continue to evolve as more tournament data is integrated into the system.

"As the available database expands, the tool is expected to offer players access to a broader range of information and more comprehensive insights to support their preparation and understanding of the competitive landscape."

Future Development And Impact

AITA secretary Sunder Iyer said: "The introduction of AI Coach reflects AITA's ongoing efforts to leverage digital innovation and technology to make tennis-related information more accessible to players. The beta launch marks an initial step towards developing a more data-driven resource for the Indian tennis community."