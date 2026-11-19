The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has achieved a significant milestone, securing the prestigious Gold distinction at the AFC Awards Bangkok 2026, highlighting its remarkable progress in regional competitions and women's football development.

Key Points AIFF was awarded the Gold distinction in the AFC Member Association of the Year category on Thursday.

This is AIFF's first Gold accolade and second overall AFC Member Association of the Year award, having won in the Developing category in 2016.

The award acknowledges AIFF's success in regional competitions, domestic football, and social responsibility initiatives.

India's representative women's teams secured five championship titles and three runner-up finishes in regional competitions during the year.

The Blue Tigresses made it to the AFC Women's Asian Cup for the first time via Qualifiers' route, and U17/U20 women's teams also achieved continental milestones for the first time.

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) was on Thursday awarded the Gold distinction in the AFC Member Association of the Year category at the AFC Awards Bangkok 2026 in Thailand.

AIFF's Achievements And Recognition

The award recognises AIFF's achievements in regional competitions, domestic football and social responsibility initiatives.

This is the Federation's first Gold accolade and its second AFC Member Association of the Year award, having previously won in the Developing category in 2016.

AIFF's performance in regional competitions during the year included five championship titles and three runner-up finishes.

Four of the five titles came through India's representative teams in regional women's competitions, with the senior women's team winning the SAFF Women's Championship and the U19 women's team lifting the SAFF U19 Women's Championship.

At the continental level, the Blue Tigresses made it to the AFC Women's Asian Cup for the first time via the Qualifiers' route.

The India U17 women's team reached the quarter-finals of the AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup for the first time, while the U20 women's team qualified for the AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup for the first time in two decades.