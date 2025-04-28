HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » AIFF want Churchill Brothers to return I-League trophy

AIFF want Churchill Brothers to return I-League trophy

By REDIFF SPORTS
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

April 28, 2025 21:28 IST

x

AIFF deputy Secretary General M Satyanarayan presents the I-League trophy to Churchill Brothers owner, Churchill Alemao and the team management and the head coach Dimitris Dimitriou

IMAGE: AIFF deputy Secretary General M Satyanarayan presents the I-League trophy to Churchill Brothers owner, Churchill Alemao and the team management as well as head coach Dimitris Dimitriou and captain Lamgoulen Hangshing. Photograph: Churchill Brothers FC

The circus that is Indian football never ceases to amaze.

After disobeying the order of the Court of Arbitration and handing out the I-League trophy to Churchill Brothers FC at a private function in Goa, on Sunday, the AIFF now want to do a U-Turn.

 

Hours after CAS stayed AIFF's decision to declare Churchill Brothers as I-League champions and barred the Indian football federation from conducting any formal felicitation ceremony, the national federation awarded the winners trophy to the Goan club, a development which may invite action from the international body.

All India Football Federation (AIFF) deputy Secretary General M Satyanarayan presented the trophy to Churchill Brothers and claimed that they learnt about the CAS order only after the ceremony was conducted.

CAS order came on an application filed by Inter Kashi.

Elizabeth Steiner, the Deputy President of the Appeals Arbitration Division of the CAS, had barred AIFF from conducting any medal ceremony till the case is decided.

Satyanarayan told PTI that the AIFF will have to obey the CAS' final ruling on the matter.

"After the hearing, whatever the CAS rules, we have to obey it and then we have to act accordingly."

Late Sunday night, in an interview to The Tribune, Satyanarayan said: 'We were aware that Inter Kashi had approached the CAS but we were under pressure to hand over the trophy after the appeal committee and court’s orders. The AIFF only got to know of the CAS order by 4.45 pm today and by that time the trophy presentation was over.

We are consulting our legal department and will shortly write to Churchill to return the trophy,' he added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF SPORTS
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Controversy as Churchill Brothers get I-League trophy
Controversy as Churchill Brothers get I-League trophy
Krunal-Kohli Lesson On How To Chase On Tricky Wicket
Krunal-Kohli Lesson On How To Chase On Tricky Wicket
Power outage forces suspension of play at Madrid Open
Power outage forces suspension of play at Madrid Open
SEE: Ashwin receives Padma Shri
SEE: Ashwin receives Padma Shri
Sreejesh conferred with Padma Bhushan
Sreejesh conferred with Padma Bhushan

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

13 Of India's Very First Hotels

webstory image 2

Samantha's Top 7 Films

webstory image 3

Top 8 Auspicious Dates For Your Big Fat Indian Wedding

VIDEOS

Maj Gen GD Bakshi attends premiere of 'The Young Tank Commander'2:51

Maj Gen GD Bakshi attends premiere of 'The Young Tank...

Nikita Dutta visits Babulnath Temple for divine blessings1:11

Nikita Dutta visits Babulnath Temple for divine blessings

How India's move to suspend Indus Waters Treaty can cripple Pakistan4:51

How India's move to suspend Indus Waters Treaty can...

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD