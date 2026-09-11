AIFF Convenes Special Meeting To Appoint Electoral Officer For Key Elections

The All India Football Federation is set to convene a crucial Special General Body Meeting on October 4 in Kolkata to advance its electoral process and elect outstanding sportspersons.

IMAGE: Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points AIFF to hold a Special General Body Meeting (SGM) on October 4 in Kolkata.

The SGM's primary agenda includes appointing an electoral officer for executive committee elections.

A resolution to conduct elections for the AIFF executive committee will also be passed.

Sportspersons of outstanding merit will be elected to the federation's general body during the SGM.

AIFF executive committee members will not have voting rights at this particular meeting.

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has convened a Special General Body Meeting (SGM) on October 4 to appoint an electoral officer for conducting elections to its executive committee and pass a resolution to hold the polls.

Key Decisions At The SGM

The SGM, which is scheduled to be held at the AIFF's National Centre of Excellence in Kolkata, will also elect sportspersons of outstanding merit to the federation's general body, according to a notice issued to its permanent and associate members on Friday.

The appointment of the electoral officer will be made from the National Sports Election Panel announced by the Sports Ministry on September 9, as recommended by the AIFF executive committee.

The agenda also includes a resolution to conduct the elections to the AIFF executive committee, paving the way for the federation's electoral process.

The notice was issued on behalf of AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey and the executive committee under Article 22.3 of the AIFF Constitution.

The SGM will also consider confirmation and adoption of the minutes of previous general body meetings and appointment of three members to check the draft minutes of the meeting.

Members of the AIFF executive committee will not have voting rights and cannot represent their respective member associations at the meeting.