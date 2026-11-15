AIFF Elections: Key Decisions Pending On 7 State Units

The All India Football Federation's December 20 polls are moving forward as electoral officer Rajeev Sharma published the list of nominations for the electoral college, though decisions for seven state units remain pending.

IMAGE: Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points AIFF electoral officer Rajeev Sharma released the nominations list for the December 20 polls on Sunday.

Decisions for seven state football associations are pending due to ongoing elections or sub judice issues.

Incumbent AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey is not on the draft electoral college but remains eligible to contest the presidential post.

Sportspersons of Merit (SOMs) will be elected on November 23 and will participate in the December 20 executive committee elections.

Former AIFF President Praful Patel and Uttar Pradesh chief Arvind Menon are potential contenders for the top AIFF post.

The electoral officer for All India Football Federation's (AIFF) December 20 polls, Rajeev Sharma on Sunday published the list of nominations to the electoral college from the state associations, keeping decision pending regarding seven affiliated units.

Sharma said that a decision on seven of the 36 affiliated units would be deferred on the grounds that their elections are either pending or matters relating to them are sub judice. However, no such impediment exists in respect of the remaining 29 affiliated units, as neither their elections are pending nor are any matters concerning them sub judice.

He had called for the nominations -- two members for each unit -- to be submitted by Friday deadline.

Key Developments In AIFF Electoral College

Incumbent AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey's name is not included in the draft electoral college relating to the state units published by Sharma on Sunday.

However under the AIFF Constitution, a person not in the electoral college can still contest for the president's post if he or she has completed at least one term in the executive committee, according to officials.

Form 2 for the nomination of the presidential candidate does not mention his or her roll number in the electoral college.

Status Of Pending State Units

Out of the seven affiliated units, the voting right status of Haryana and Tamil Nadu state associations "are to be decided by the Electoral Officer as they are sub-judice before the respective courts".

He said the voting right status of five state state units -- Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, West Bengal, Pondicherry, Uttarakhand and Jammu and Kashmir -- will be decided "in accordance with Article 4.1 of Schedule 3 of the AIFF Constitution."

Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu Football Association submitted "new names " on Saturday, a day after the deadline, "after the conduct of elections."

The state units of West Bengal, Pondicherry and Uttarakhand have submitted their nominations but their elections are pending. Jammu and Kashmir Football Association elections are also pending and it did not submit any nomination, according to the draft electoral college issued by Sharma.

Election is scheduled on Sunday (November 15) in case of Uttarakhand association and on November 27 for Pondicherry, according to the circular issued by Sharma. Jammu and Kashmir is scheduled to hold election on November 26.

Potential Candidates And SOM Elections

At least 10 members of the outgoing Executive Committee, including vice president N A Haris (from Karnataka), have been nominated by their respective state associations.

Meanwhile, former AIFF President Praful Patel and Uttar Pradesh state unit chief Arvind Menon could throw their hats into the ring for the top post.

However, no one, including Chaubey, has till now openly expressed an intention to fight for the president's post.

The four Sportspersons of Merit (SOMs) -- two male and two female -- to be elected on November 23, will also be eligible to cast their votes in the December 20 executive committee elections.

Former India captain Oinam Bembem Devi, former players Shukla Dutta, Bentla D'Coth, Kalpana Das and Sradhanjali Samantaray have filed their nomination papers for the two seats of female SOMs.

For the two seats of male SOMs, Joe Paul Ancheri, U Sharaf Ali, Bruno Coutinho and Mushtaque Ali are in the fray.

They will be elected by an electoral college of 40 former players -- 20 male and 20 female.