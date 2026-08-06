AIFF picks Bibiano, Ranjit Bajaj for U-15 World Cup

India's football future brightens as the AIFF announces key appointments for the inaugural FIFA U-15 World Cup, with Bibiano Fernandes as head coach and Ranjit Bajaj as team manager, setting the stage for the October tournament in Azerbaijan.

IMAGE: Bibiano Fernandes to lead India at the FIFA U-15 World Cup. Photograph: / Rediff.com

Key Points Bibiano Fernandes appointed head coach for India's FIFA U-15 World Cup team.

Minerva Academy founder Ranjit Bajaj named team manager for the U-15 squad.

The inaugural FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival is set for October in Azerbaijan.

Tournament features an 8vs8 format on smaller pitches, with 14-player squads.

AIFF Executive Committee also reviewed Santosh Trophy format and approved budget.

India's preparations for the inaugural FIFA U-15 World Cup gathered pace after the AIFF approved the appointment of Bibiano Fernandes as head coach and handed the team manager's role to Minerva Academy founder Ranjit Bajaj.

The decision was taken by the AIFF Executive Committee on the recommendation of its Technical Committee, with Fernandes' appointment subject to his acceptance.

He will take charge of the team in the inaugural edition of the FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival, scheduled for October in Azerbaijan. Founder-Director of Minerva Academy, Ranjit Bajaj, was approved as the team manager.

In an earlier social media post, Bajaj had volunteered that he be appointed "in-charge" of the FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival team but on the condition that he would appoint his own coaching staff.

Tournament Format And Other AIFF Decisions

All 211 FIFA member associations, including India, have received direct entry to participate in the inaugural tournament which will be played in an 8vs8 format on smaller, customized pitches with 20 minutes in each half. Each country can register 14 players, which can include up to two goalkeepers.

Meanwhile, the Competition Committee's proposal for a revamped three-tier format for the Santosh Trophy and the Rajmata Jijabai Trophy was not approved by the Executive Committee, citing concerns over competitive opportunities and player development.

"The Competitions Committee has been requested to revisit the proposed format and submit a revised proposal for consideration by the Executive Committee for implementation in future seasons."

The Executive Committee also approved AIFF's budget for 2026-27. It also asked the state associations whose elections are due during the current year to adopt the National Sports Governance Act, 2025, and the Rules made thereunder no later than October 20.