News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » AIFF official arrested for assaulting two women players in Goa

AIFF official arrested for assaulting two women players in Goa

Source: PTI
March 30, 2024 20:11 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

AIFF

All India Football Federation executive committee member Deepak Sharma was arrested by Goa police on Saturday for allegedly physically assaulting two women players, an official said.

 

Two footballers of Himachal Pradesh-based Khad FC, taking part in the Indian Women's Football (IWL) League second division here, had alleged Sharma, the owner of the club, had barged into their room and physically assaulted them on the night of March 28.

"AIFF executive committee member Deepak Sharma was called for questioning during the day after a formal complaint was received. He was arrested by Mapusa police under various sections, including causing hurt, using force against women, among others," Deputy Superintendent of Police Sandesh Chodankar told PTI.

"He will remain in custody for the night and will be produced in court on Sunday for remand," said Mapusa police station inspector Shitakant Naik.

Meanwhile, GFA President Caetano Fernandes told PTI the association helped the victims file the complaint at Mapusa police station.

Sharma is also the secretary-general of the Himachal Pradesh Football Association.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Which players will make 15-member squad for T20 WC?
Which players will make 15-member squad for T20 WC?
Ashwin gives MI fans an earful over booing Hardik
Ashwin gives MI fans an earful over booing Hardik
With small margins, GT keeping watch on net run rate
With small margins, GT keeping watch on net run rate
Why Rahul should be batting down the order
Why Rahul should be batting down the order
What's keeping Street positive on stocks of PSBs?
What's keeping Street positive on stocks of PSBs?
I'm pinching myself: Green
I'm pinching myself: Green
Days after quitting cabinet, Paras says still with NDA
Days after quitting cabinet, Paras says still with NDA

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

More like this

I'm pinching myself: Green

I'm pinching myself: Green

Saina hits out at Congress leader for sexist remark

Saina hits out at Congress leader for sexist remark

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances