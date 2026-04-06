Indian football mourns passing of Gilbertson Sangma, known as 'Assam's Pele'

The All India Football Federation is mourning the loss of Gilbertson Sangma, a former Indian football forward and 'Assam's Pele', who passed away at 70, leaving behind a legacy of international and domestic achievements.

IMAGE: Gilbertson Sangma earned three India senior caps, all coming in the Marah Halim Cup in Jakarta in 1975. Photograph: India Football/X

Key Points Former India forward Gilbertson Sangma, known as 'Assam's Pele', has died at the age of 70.

Sangma represented India internationally in 1975, earning three caps during the Marah Halim Cup in Jakarta.

Domestically, Sangma was a key player for Assam in the Santosh Trophy from 1972 to 1980.

He played for Assam Police, scoring the winning goal in the 1981 Bordoloi Trophy final against Dempo.

The AIFF has paid tribute to Gilbertson Sangma's contributions to Indian football.

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Monday condoled the death of former India forward Gilbertson Sangma, often referred to as "Assam's Pele".

Sangma, who died in Guwahati on April 3, was 70.

A forward of repute from Assam, Sangma represented India at the international level in 1975. He made his senior national team debut against Indonesia on April 17, 1975, in the Marah Halim Cup in Jakarta.

Sangma, who had been unwell for the last couple of years due to age-related ailments, went on to earn three caps for India, all of which came during the same tournament.

Sangma's Domestic Football Career

At the domestic level, Sangma was a consistent performer for Assam in the Santosh Trophy from 1972 to 1980, scoring four goals in the competition during his appearances for the state side.

At the club level, he represented Assam Police from 1972 to 1982 and was part of the team that won the Bordoloi Trophy in 1981. Sangma scored the decisive goal in the final against Dempo, sealing the title for his side.

"The AIFF joins the Indian football fraternity in mourning the loss of Gilbertson Sangma and honours his contributions to the sport," the national federation said in a statement.

He is widely regarded as the finest footballer to emerge from Assam.