HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » AIFF Meet That Could Redefine Indian Football

AIFF Meet That Could Redefine Indian Football

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

September 28, 2025 19:07 IST

x

The Supreme Court on September 19 approved the draft constitution of the AIFF prepared by former apex court judge L Nageswara Rao with certain modifications, and directed the football body to adopt it within four weeks in a general body meeting.

AIFF-led Kalyan Chaubey has set an Oct 12 AGM to ratify draft constitution 

IMAGE: AIFF-led Kalyan Chaubey has set an Oct 12 AGM to ratify draft constitution. Photograph: ANI Photo

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has convened a Special General Body meeting on October 12 to adopt the draft Constitution and other amendments in line with the Supreme Court ruling.

World football governing body FIFA has set an October 30 deadline for the AIFF to adopt the new Constitution.

 

"The SGM has been called for special agenda. It has been just to adopt the Constitution, and there is no other agenda," a top AIFF official told PTI on Sunday.

The SGM will be held in the national capital, where the AIFF is headquartered.

The Supreme Court on September 19 approved the draft constitution of the AIFF prepared by former apex court judge L Nageswara Rao with certain modifications, and directed the football body to adopt it within four weeks in a general body meeting.

The draft constitution, prepared by Justice Rao on the top court's directions, proposed some radical changes, including a person holding the office for a maximum period of 12 years during their lifetime subject to serving a maximum of two successive terms of four years each.

While it said a cooling off period of four years had to be observed after eight years as an office bearer of the sports body, the draft said a person couldn't remain a member of the sports body after attaining 70 years of age.

Under the draft constitution, the executive committee of the AIFF would have 14 members, who would be under the age and tenure restrictions.

There will be one president, two vice presidents (a man and a woman), one treasurer and 10 other members, it added.

Of the 10 other members, five would be eminent players, including two women.

The draft constitution also has provisions for the removal of the office bearers, including the president, through a no-confidence motion which the existing constitution of the AIFF does not have.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Controversy erupts before Asia Cup final
Controversy erupts before Asia Cup final
PIX: Carnival vibes as Indo-Pak fans light up Dubai
PIX: Carnival vibes as Indo-Pak fans light up Dubai
ICC Women's World Cup opener to honour Zubeen Garg
ICC Women's World Cup opener to honour Zubeen Garg
Street-smart, tough: Manhas takes charge as BCCI chief
Street-smart, tough: Manhas takes charge as BCCI chief
Mohun Bagan pull out of ACL 2 away match
Mohun Bagan pull out of ACL 2 away match

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

The Rare Melodies of Lata Mangeshkar

webstory image 2

15 Soul-Cheering Comfort Foods

webstory image 3

Dev Anand's 10 Finest Films

VIDEOS

Karur Stampede: Grieving Families Gather Outside Govt Hospital1:04

Karur Stampede: Grieving Families Gather Outside Govt...

Udhaynidhi Stalin arrives at Trichy to meet Karur stampede victims2:52

Udhaynidhi Stalin arrives at Trichy to meet Karur...

Moment When Vijay left Trichy after deadly stampede & reached his home in Chennai1:22

Moment When Vijay left Trichy after deadly stampede &...

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV