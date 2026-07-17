How AIFF's New Governance Framework Empowers Retired Footballers

The All India Football Federation is actively seeking applications from retired players for its Sportspersons of Outstanding Merit roster, a pivotal move under the new National Sports Governance Act designed to integrate former athletes into the federation's decision-making processes.

Key Points AIFF invites applications for Sportspersons of Outstanding Merit (SOM) roster under the National Sports Governance Act.

The federation will create separate rosters for 20 male and 20 female SOMs, with a minimum of four gaining voting rights in the General Body.

Eligibility criteria include Indian citizenship, age 25+, retirement from active competition for at least one year, and specific tier-based sporting achievements.

Former players can now apply directly to AIFF, eliminating the need for state or union territory football association nominations.

Applications are open until September 13, 2026, marking a significant shift in AIFF's governance structure.

The All India Football Federation on Friday invited applications from retired players for inclusion in its Sportspersons of Outstanding Merit (SOM) roster, a key requirement under the National Sports Governance Act which the AIFF adopted at its Special General Body Meeting in May.

The federation said it will prepare separate rosters comprising 20 male and 20 female Sportspersons of Outstanding Merit, who meet the eligibility criteria prescribed under the new legal framework. A minimum of four SOMs with voting rights (two male, two female) are required to be inducted into the General Body.

Eligibility Criteria For Former Players

According to the AIFF notice, applicants must be Indian citizens, at least 25 years of age, of sound mind, and must have retired from active competition, having not participated in any event leading to district, state or national selection for at least one year before submitting the application. Applicants must also satisfy at least one of the tier-based eligibility criteria. The highest tier is for applicants who have been Olympic or Paralympic medallists.

Tier 2 is for participants in at least two separate Olympic or Paralympic Games. Tier 3 covers participants in at least one Olympic or Paralympic Games. Tiers 4 to 9 comprises those who have been medal-winners at the World Championships, Asian Games, and Commonwealth Games. Tier 10 covers domestic champions who have won at least one gold, silver, or bronze medal in the National Games, or the National Championship. If the number of eligible candidates within a particular tier exceeds the available vacancies, seniority by age will be the deciding factor.

Direct Application Process And Outreach

The federation has asked applicants to submit a completed application form along with proof of age, citizenship, documentary evidence supporting their eligibility under the prescribed tier criteria, and any other documents specified in the application form. In a significant departure from the earlier practice, the AIFF clarified that no nomination, recommendation or endorsement from any state or union territory football association would be required, allowing eligible former players to apply directly.

The federation has requested its member associations, clubs, academies and other stakeholders to circulate the notification widely among former footballers to ensure maximum outreach. Applications must be submitted directly to the AIFF in physical or digital format on or before September 13, 2026. The AIFF is likely to have polls in December to elect new office-bearers.