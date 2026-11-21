The AIFF Electoral Officer has rejected the withdrawal requests of former footballers U Sharaf Ali and Sradhanjali Samantaray for the Sportspersons of Merit elections, citing procedural non-compliance, ensuring their continued candidacy for Monday's polls.

Key Points AIFF Electoral Officer Rajeev Sharma rejected withdrawal requests from U Sharaf Ali and Sradhanjali Samantaray for the Sportspersons of Merit (SOMs) elections on Saturday.

The rejections were due to the candidates not following the prescribed procedure for withdrawal, specifically regarding Form 5 submission and in-person authentication.

Both Ali and Samantaray will now be considered candidates for the SOM elections scheduled for Monday.

The four elected SOMs will be eligible to vote in the December 20 election for the new AIFF executive committee.

An electoral college of 40 former players, including Indian football icons like Bhaichung Bhutia, will elect the SOMs.

The requests for withdrawal by former footballers U Sharaf Ali and Sradhanjali Samantaray from contesting the Sportspersons of Merit (SOMs) elections were on Saturday rejected by AIFF-appointed Electoral Officer Rajeev Sharma for not following the prescribed procedure.

The rejection means that both will be considered candidates for the SOM elections on Monday. The deadline for withdrawal of nominations was 3pm on Saturday.

Details Of The Candidacy

Ali was one of the four players who filed their nominations for two male SOM seats, the others being Joe Paul Ancheri, Bruno Coutinho and Mushtaque Ali.

Samantaray was one of the five players who filed their nominations for two female SOM seats, the others being Oinam Bembem Devi, Shukla Dutta, Bentla D'Coth and Kalpana Dass.

Reasons For Rejection

"U Sharafali and Sradhanjali Samantaray have submitted requests through email seeking withdrawal of their respective candidature. Sradhanjali Samantaray has submitted her request in the prescribed Form 5 through email, whereas U Sharafali has submitted his request through email without the prescribed Form 5," EO Sharma said in a notification.

" in terms of Article 7.2 of Schedule III of the AIFF Constitution, the notice of withdrawal of candidature is required to be submitted in Form 5, by the candidate himself/herself Article 7.4 of Schedule III further requires the Electoral Officer to satisfy himself regarding the genuineness of the notice of withdrawal."

Sharma said neither of them appeared in person before him for submission and authentication of their respective withdrawal requests, and "the genuineness of the requests could not be established in accordance with the prescribed procedure".

"Now, therefore, in view of the aforesaid provisions and the circumstances stated above, the requests for withdrawal of candidature submitted by Shri U Sharafali and Ms Sradhanjali Samantaray through email are hereby rejected," Sharma said in his ruling.

Implications For AIFF Elections

The four elected SOMs will be eligible to vote in the December 20 election of the new AIFF executive committee. They will be elected by an electoral college comprising 40 former players, including 20 men and 20 women.

Among the 40 voters in the roster are some of the icons of Indian football, including the likes of Bhaichung Bhutia, IM Vijayan, Climax Lawrence, Ashalata Devi and Aditi Chauhan.