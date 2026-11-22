Ahead of the upcoming All India Football Federation (AIFF) elections, President Kalyan Chaubey has strongly advocated for 'collective accountability' from all stakeholders, urging former officials to present reports of their tenures amidst growing criticism and concerns raised by former chief Praful Patel regarding the challenging state of Indian football.

IMAGE: Kalyan Chaubey, AIFF President. Photograph: Indian Football/X

Key Points AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey has called for 'collective accountability' from all stakeholders in Indian football, stating that progress cannot rest on one individual.

Chaubey announced he would share a detailed account of his four-year tenure and urged former officials to do the same ahead of the December 20 AIFF elections.

Former AIFF chief Praful Patel, who led the federation for over 12 years, has also raised concerns, warning that Indian football is going through challenging times.

Patel highlighted the sport's transition to a professional league structure during his tenure but stressed that significant work is still needed for desired growth.

Both leaders' remarks come amidst mounting criticism and challenges faced by Indian football, including the exit of several corporate entities from the ecosystem.

With criticism mounting ahead of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) elections, President Kalyan Chaubey has hit back, calling for 'collective accountability' and insisting that the responsibility for Indian football's progress cannot rest on one individual's shoulders. With the AIFF elections approaching, Chaubey announced that he would share a detailed account of his four-year tenure and urged former officials who held positions of responsibility to present reports of their respective tenures as well. The AIFF elections are scheduled to be held on December 20. The previous AIFF elections were held on September 2, 2022, when Chaubey took charge for a four-year term.

Chaubey's Stance on Accountability

"We all want @Indianfootball to progress, and we share the same concern for its future. As President of AIFF, I understand that criticism comes with the responsibility of leadership, and I accept it with humility. However, accountability must be mutual and come from all sides. As social media has become an important platform for public communication, I intend to share my report and experiences of leading AIFF over the past four years. In the same spirit, I believe it is only fair and appropriate that those who have held positions of responsibility also share reports of their respective tenures. Indian football deserves constructive dialogue and collective accountability," Chaubey wrote in an X post.

Chaubey's remarks on collective accountability and his plans to present a report card on his four-year tenure come amid growing criticism ahead of the December 20 AIFF elections.

Patel Raises Concerns

Meanwhile, former AIFF chief and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Praful Patel, who preceded Chaubey and headed the federation for over 12 years from October 2009 to May 2022, has also raised concerns over the state of Indian football, warning that the sport is going through challenging times despite growing fan interest and passion.

Reflecting on his tenure at the helm of Indian football, Patel highlighted the sport's transition from an amateur setup to a professional league structure but stressed that considerable work remains to achieve its desired growth. He also flagged the challenges Indian football has faced over the past four years, pointing to the impact on players, fans and other stakeholders, as well as the exit of several corporate entities from the football ecosystem.

Patel further noted that the AIFF has navigated a difficult period, despite efforts by stakeholders to extend support to the governing body. "Indian football is in for very challenging times. While the love and passion for the game have multiplied manifold, the pace of change needs to catch up. I have had the proud privilege of heading Indian football at the national level for many years, guiding its early transition from amateur to professional football as it moved into an internationally organised league structure with a grassroots-to-senior footballing culture. In spite of this, the road ahead remains long and rocky if we are to achieve the success we deserve," Patel wrote in an X post.

"The last four years have been tough on players, fans, and stakeholders. Many corporates have moved away from the football ecosystem. The Federation has had to weather these challenges, and we have all tried to support it through these difficult situations," he added.