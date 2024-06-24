News
Rediff.com  » Sports » AIFF cries foul, strongly refutes Stimac's allegations

AIFF cries foul, strongly refutes Stimac's allegations

Source: PTI
June 24, 2024 21:26 IST
IMAGE: Igor Stimac was Head Coach of the Indian National team since 2019 before being sacked by the AIFF last week. Photograph: AIFF Media

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) strongly refuted allegations made by former head coach Igor Stimac, calling them a deliberate attempt to tarnish the federation's reputation.

Stimac, fired after failing to qualify for the FIFA World Cup third round, accused the AIFF of stifling growth and neglecting the national team. The AIFF countered that they provided Stimac with everything he requested, including full autonomy over team selection, training venues, and support staff.

They pointed out instances where Stimac's requests for specific staff and extended training periods were accommodated, even beyond FIFA regulations. The AIFF also clarified the situation regarding missing GPS equipment, stating it was lost in transit and replaced as soon as possible.

Stimac's claim of having only four support staff was a particular point of contention. The AIFF revealed he typically had between 13 and 16, with additional requests for an extra goalkeeper coach and freekick specialist being approved for the Asian Cup.

The AIFF found it troubling that Stimac allegedly downplayed his support system while representing India at an international conference in Malaysia. They believe this was a deliberate attempt to garner sympathy from other nations at India's expense.

Regarding a potential lawsuit threatened by Stimac, the AIFF provided details of a contract renewal offer made in October 2023. This offer included a proposed salary increase and a termination clause favorable to the AIFF. However, the AIFF admits the termination clause wasn't finalized as instructed.

The AIFF expressed surprise at Stimac's claim that Indian football caused him health problems. They find it contradictory for someone who had control over the team's fortunes to place blame on the entire system while taking no personal responsibility for the team's performance.

You can read the full official statement from AIFF here

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
