The All India Football Federation has formally lodged a complaint with the Asian Football Confederation regarding an alleged racist gesture by a Palestinian player towards India U17 captain Dallalmuon Gangte during a recent AFC U17 Asian Cup Qualifier match, highlighting football's zero-tolerance stance on discrimination.

Key Points The All India Football Federation has formally complained to the Asian Football Confederation regarding an alleged racist gesture by a Palestine player towards India U17 captain Dallalmuon Gangte during their AFC U17 Asian Cup Qualifier match on November 17, 2026.

Palestine midfielder Soueidan allegedly fanned his nose with his hand near Gangte during first-half stoppage time, an action widely interpreted as a racist stereotype.

India's U17 men's team defeated Palestine 4-1 in the qualifier match in Kuala Lumpur, remaining unbeaten in Group E.

The AIFF emphasised its strong stance against racism and discriminatory behaviour, stating such conduct is contrary to football's fundamental values.

Another Palestinian midfielder, Mohammed Jamhour, received a straight red card for kicking Indian player Raj Singh Wahengbam twice in the first half of the high-emotion match.

The All India Football Federation has lodged a complaint with the Asian Football Confederation accusing a Palestinian player of making a racist gesture towards India captain Dallalmuon Gangte during the two teams' AFC U17 Asian Cup Qualifier match in Kuala Lumpur.

The Indian U17 men's team trounced Palestine 4-1, overcoming heavy rain to remain unbeaten in Group E of the Qualifiers for the 2027 Asian Cup on Tuesday.

Alleged Racist Incident Unfolds

"The All India Football Federation has formally lodged a complaint with the Asian Football Federation regarding an alleged racist gesture made by a Palestine player towards India U17 men's team captain Dallalmuon Gangte during the AFC U17 Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers match between India and Palestine on November 17, 2026 at the Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium," the national federation said in a statement.

During the first-half stoppage time, Palestine midfielder Soueidan allegedly fanned his nose with his hand near India captain Gangte, prompting many viewers and commentators to interpret the action as a racist stereotype implying an unpleasant smell.

An angry Gangte confronted Soueidan on the pitch, after which match referee Ko Minkuk stepped in to separate the players and issued a warning to both.

High Tensions And Red Card

In a match in which emotions ran high, another Palestinian midfielder, Mohammed Jamhour, received a straight red card for kicking Indian player Raj Singh Wahengbam twice in the first half.

AIFF's Stance Against Discrimination

In its complaint, the AIFF has asked the AFC to "review the incident, examine the available match footage, and take appropriate action under the applicable regulations," the Indian football apex body said in the statement posted on X.

The AIFF further said it "considers any form of racism and discriminatory behaviour extremely serious".

"Such conduct is contrary to fundamental values of football, which are built on respect, equality, fair play and sportsmanship. There is no place for racism or discrimination in the game, and such behaviour must not be accepted or tolerated," the AIFF reiterated.

Match Outcome And Goal Scorers

Kamgouhao Doungel gave the Mehrajuddin Wadoo-coached Indian side the lead in the eighth minute, while Mukundo Singh Ningthoujam (52'), skipper Dallalmoun Gangte (59') and Zoramdinthara Lalhunmawia (89') added three more in the rain-delayed second half.

Palestine captain Yazan Khalifah had converted a penalty in the 32nd minute as the teams trooped out at 1-1 at half time.