AIFF closes investigation into alleged harassment case

AIFF closes investigation into alleged harassment case

Source: PTI
April 03, 2024 23:13 IST
The All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Wednesday said it has closed the investigation into a "verbal" complaint of "harassment" made by a woman employee against a male colleague as the "alleged victim and the other party do not wish to pursue the matter any further".

Last week, a woman employee at the AIFF headquarters in New Delhi had lodged a "verbal" complaint of "harassment" against a male colleague, but she did not press a formal charge.

 

In a statement, the AIFF said its Internal Complaints Committee (ICC), which investigated the alleged harassment case recently, was "not in a position to continue the investigation as the alleged victim and the other party do not wish to pursue the matter any further."

"... The ICC would not be in a position to continue the investigation as any complaint and/or further information regarding the alleged incident has been denied by the concerned individuals.

"... In view of the above, the investigation was concluded as withdrawn," the AIFF said in the statement.

Following the complaint by the woman, the ICC met last Tuesday to discuss the matter where she sought time before proceeding any further with her complaint.

In January, the AIFF constituted the ICC under the provision of Chapter II (4.1) of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Work Place (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act 2013.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
