AIFF calls SGM to vote on contentious dual post clause

A majority of the state units have opposed the doing away with of the dual posts when the AIFF sought their approval.

IMAGE: The Supreme Court instructed the national federation, headed by Kalyan Chaubey , to prohibit office-bearers from holding dual posts in the AIFF and state units . Photograph: Indian Football/X

All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Thursday convened a Special General Body Meeting (SGM) on November 24 to vote for a clause of its constitution which prohibits its office-bearers from holding dual posts in the national body and state units.

The Supreme Court, in its order dated October 15, had asked the AIFF to adopt within three weeks Article 25.3 (c) and (d), which prohibit executive committee members of the national body to hold office in a state association.

The apex court had, however, permitted the current executive committee of the AIFF, led by Kalyan Chaubey, to continue till the end of its term in September next year.

One of the agenda items of the SGM states: "Vote on adoption of Articles 25.3 (c) and 25.3 (d) of the AFIF Constitution by circulation, pursuant to the directions of the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India".

It is, however, learnt that a majority of the state units have opposed the doing away with of the dual posts when the AIFF sought their approval by circulation in view of the SC directive to approve the contentious provision.

The AIFF had asked the state associations "to convey your approval to the adoption of Articles 25.3 (c) and 25.3 (d)" with a return email by November 9 to enable the compliance of the SC order.

"If the Executive Members (of AIFF) cease to be the office-bearers of their respective Member Associations, they will inevitably lose direct connection with the grassroots of Indian football. Consequently, they would be unable to effectively represent the challenges and issues faced by the Member Associations before the Executive Committee," one of the state units wrote to the AIFF.

"In light of this, I would earnestly request the AIFF to make a plea to the Hon'ble Supreme Court to kindly reconsider this decision in the larger interest of Indian football," an official of the state association said.

The development also pointed that the AIFF might not have taken the views of the state associations on the contentious issue of dual posts earlier.

On October 12, the AIFF had adopted the SC-approved constitution at its Special General Body Meeting but had left out two contentious articles 23.3, and 25.3 (c) and (d) "pending directions from the Apex court”.

"In the same line, and to subserve the same purpose, we direct AIFF to adopt Articles 25.3 (c) and (d) within three weeks from today. We are, therefore, of the opinion that these Articles shall be retained. Articles 25.3 (c) and 25.3 (d) will, however, come into effect after the present executive demits office," an SC bench of Justices P S Narasimha and Joymalya Bagchi had said.

The SC had, however, clarified that “the said Articles, like many others, would be subject to the National Sports Governance Act, 2025, and the subordinate legislation that may be framed thereunder."

The National Sports Governance Act is expected to come into force in two months.

The SC had also rejected AIFF's contention that prohibiting officials from holding dual posts would lead to the unavailability of experienced personnel to man the national federation and member associations.

FIFPRO urges FIFA, AFC to intervene

Concerned by Indian football's "escalating crisis", the international players' union FIFPRO has urged FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) to intervene and help resolve the situation.

Indian football finds itself in turmoil after no bid was received by the AIFF regarding the commercial rights of the Indian Super League (ISL), leading to clubs like Mohun Bagan Super Giant suspending first team operations.

"FIFPRO Asia/Oceania has called for an immediate resolution to the escalating crisis in Indian professional football, where ongoing uncertainty surrounding the Indian Super League has left hundreds of players without clarity, income, or job security," the Asia/Oceania regional division of FIFPro said in a statement.

"The AIFF has yet to confirm the start date of the Indian Super League, leading most clubs to suspend first-team operations. Many have stopped paying salaries and invoked "force majeure" to justify not honouring player contracts.

"Despite the severe impact on players' livelihoods, the Federation has neither taken meaningful action to address the issue nor consulted with players, in a clear breach of their labour rights."

FIFPRO said that the ongoing uncertainty has pushed players to “breaking point,” impacting not only their welfare but also national team performances.

"Throughout this period of uncertainty, players have shown remarkable professionalism but are now being pushed to breaking point. The consequences extend beyond the domestic game - national team performances are being severely affected, and players are being unfairly targeted by fans for circumstances beyond their control.

"We call on the Asian Football Confederation and FIFA to use its considerable leverage and to intervene to support a swift resolution."