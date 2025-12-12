HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
AIFF Begins Process to Form National Players' Association

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
3 Minutes Read
December 12, 2025 22:01 IST

The AIFF said elections for the office bearers of the NPA board will be conducted by the federation's election committee.

IMAGE: The AIFF said elections for the office bearers of the NPA board will be conducted by the federation's election committee. Photograph: AIFF

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) is set to form its own National players' Association (NPA) and for which it has opened registrations with a set of criteria for interested applicants including playing the sport at elite level in the country.

The NPA is an independent body represented by football players.

 

As per the AIFF Constitution's Schedule IV, Article 1.4, it (NPA) is not a separate legal entity and therefore has no authority to act on behalf of AIFF or to represent it towards any third parties. The NPA has no authority to legally bind or commit AIFF in any way.

To apply for memberships in the NPA, a player must be minimum 18 years of age and satisfy one of the following eligibility criteria: (a) Should have represented India once or more at the senior level in men's or women's football; (b) Should have represented India in five or more matches at the age group level in men's or women's football; or (c) Should have represented a club in five or more matches at the Indian Super League, I-League, Women Super League, Futsal Club Championship, Super Cup tournaments or should have played five or more matches at the Santosh Trophy or the National Games.

The NPA office bearers will include a chairperson, treasurer and a secretary. A minimum of one office bearer in the NPA board shall be a woman, as per the AIFF Constitution.

The length of the term of office bearers of the NPA board is four years and a person shall not be eligible to hold office for more than two terms.

Election procedure for eminent players

The NPA is responsible for electing 15 eminent players (as defined in the AIFF Constitution) with a minimum of five women players, who shall be voting members of the general body of AIFF.

A public notice will be issued at least 30 days prior to the AIFF general body meeting where elections are to be conducted, calling for nominations from eminent players so that elections for the posts of eminent players at the AIFF general body can be conducted.

Besides the NPA, the AIFF has also opened registration for individuals eligible to apply for memberships in the National Referees' Association (NRA) and the National Coaches' Association (NCA). 

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
