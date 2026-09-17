AIFF Announces Discounted Tickets For India's FIFA Tier-1 Friendlies

The All India Football Federation is boosting fan engagement and national team development by offering discounted tickets and planning Fan Parks for India's upcoming FIFA Tier-1 friendlies against football giants Panama, Brazil, and Uruguay.

Key Points AIFF to offer discounted tickets for India's FIFA Tier-1 friendlies against Panama, Brazil, and Uruguay.

Matches scheduled in Bengaluru and Kolkata, featuring top-50 FIFA ranked opponents.

Fan Parks planned across districts to promote grassroots football and wider viewership.

Brazilian Football Confederation delegation gave a positive report on Kolkata venue preparations.

These fixtures provide a rare opportunity for India to compete against global football powerhouses.

The All India Football Federation will facilitate discounted tickets for members and supporters of Mohun Bagan, East Bengal and Mohammedan Sporting for India's upcoming FIFA tier-1 friendlies against Panama, Brazil and Uruguay, with the Indian Football Association acting as the nodal agency for allocation, AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey said on Thursday.

India will face Panama on September 25 in Bengaluru, Brazil (October 3) and Uruguay (October 6) in Kolkata, with all three opponents currently ranked among the top 50 in the FIFA rankings.

Discounted Tickets For Club Members

Addressing a press conference, Chaubey said more than 14,000 seats in the middle tier behind both goalposts, in the B2 and D2 sections, will be made available to IFA-registered clubs and the three major Kolkata clubs at discounted rates.

"If any club needs tickets, they can inform through the IFA regarding how many tickets are required. Mohun Bagan, East Bengal, and Mohammedan Sporting will allocate a dedicated area in their stadium premises where ticket sales will be arranged. This way, the members or fans of the respective clubs can directly go to their club tent to collect their tickets," he said.

"Clubs will request tickets through the IFA, which will manage the allocation at discounted rates," he added.

Promoting Grassroots Football With Fan Parks

The AIFF is also planning to take the excitement beyond Kolkata by setting up Fan Parks across districts, allowing young footballers and supporters to watch the high-profile matches together on big screens.

"On promoting grassroots football, while AIFF's direct reach is limited, we propose creating Fan Parks across districts so young academy kids and fans outside Kolkata can watch the matches together on big screens," Chaubey said.

Venue Preparations And Significance

The India-Brazil fixture, in particular, has generated considerable interest, with a five-member delegation from the Brazilian Football Confederation recently visiting Kolkata to inspect the venue and arrangements.

"I am glad to inform you that they gave a very positive report," Chaubey said.

Chaubey said there had initially been concerns over the condition of the pitch following the monsoon and extensive use during the Durand Cup, but the playing surface has improved considerably and is expected to get better ahead of the Brazil fixture.

The two practice grounds adjacent to the stadium are also being prepared for the high-profile encounter.

Chaubey said hosting FIFA Tier-1 fixtures involves stringent organisational requirements, including venue coordination, protocol compliance and careful management of the visiting delegations.

He also underlined the significance of India hosting matches against Brazil and Uruguay, two of the most decorated names in international football.

India have historically had few opportunities to play against footballing powerhouses of this stature, making the fixtures a significant occasion for the national team players.

The three matches are expected to provide India with a rare opportunity to test themselves against opponents from the upper reaches of the international game, while also generating wider interest in football across the country.