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Aichi-Nagoya Games close with 'One Asia' theme, India finish fourth

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho Updated: October 04, 2026 16:21 IST 2 Minutes Read
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The Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games have officially concluded, with India finishing a commendable fourth in the medal standings.

OCA president Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani passes on the flag of the first Asian Games to Qatar's Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani during the Aichi-Nagoya Games closing ceremony on Sunday

IMAGE: OCA president Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani passes on the flag of the first Asian Games to Qatar's Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani during the Aichi-Nagoya Games closing ceremony on Sunday. Photograph: Chalinee Thirasupa/Reuters

Key Points

  • The Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games concluded after over two weeks of intense competition.
  • India secured an impressive fourth position in the medal standings with a total of 85 medals.
  • India's medal haul included 21 gold, 27 silver, and 37 bronze medals.
  • Shooter Neeru Dhandha, a double gold and silver medallist, served as India's flagbearer at the closing ceremony.
  • Doha will host the 2030 Asian Games, with the torch handed over to Qatari representatives.

After over two weeks of intense competition that began on September 19, Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games concluded in a glittering ceremony here on Sunday.

India's Strong Performance At Asian Games

Taiko drummers perform during the closing ceremony

IMAGE: Taiko drummers perform during the closing ceremony. Photograph: Issei Kato/Reuters

Olympic Council of Asia President Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani declared the Games closed.

 

The 2030 Games will be held in Doha, and the officials handed over the torch to Qatari representatives.

Thousands of athletes, officials and spectators gathered for the finale.

Equestrian Rider Qatar's Jassim Al Kuwari carries the OCA flag during the closing ceremony

IMAGE: Equestrian Rider Qatar's Jassim Al Kuwari carries the OCA flag during the closing ceremony. Photograph: Issei Kato/Reuters

Shooter Neeru Dhandha, who won two golds and a silver medal, was India's flagbearer at the ceremony which had 'One Asia' theme .

India signed off with 85 medals, including 21 gold, 27 silver, and 37 bronze, to end in fourth position on the standings behind table-toppers China, Japan and Korea.

Taiko drummers and dancers perform

IMAGE: Taiko drummers and dancers perform. Photograph: Issei Kato/Reuters

Singer Ken Matsudaira performs

IMAGE: Singer Ken Matsudaira performs. Photograph: Issei Kato/Reuters

Performers on stage during the closing ceremony

IMAGE: Performers on stage during the closing ceremony. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

 

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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