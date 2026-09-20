Asian Games 2026: Japan win first gold of home Games, prodigy Yu leads China's pool surge

China's swimming prodigies, including record-breaker Yu Zidi and Olympic champion Pan Zhanle, stormed to gold medals on Day 1 of the 2026 Asian Games on Sunday, while hosts Japan celebrated an early triathlon gold.

IMAGE: China's Yu Zidi in action during the women's 200m butterfly final at the Asian Games on Sunday. Photograph: Manami Yamada/Reuters

Key Points China's swimming team, led by teenage sensation Yu Zidi and Olympic champion Pan Zhanle, secured multiple gold medals and set a new Games record.

Hosts Japan claimed the first gold medal of the Games in the men's individual triathlon, boosting team morale.

Teqball, a new sport, made its Asian Games debut, with Thailand winning three golds, marking a significant step towards its Olympic aspirations.

Despite initial athlete complaints regarding accommodation and logistics, the focus has shifted to the competitive sporting events.

Hosts Japan won the first event of the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games on Sunday, but China wasted precious little time racing to a double-digit gold-medal haul with teenage sensation Yu Zidi clinching the women's 200m butterfly title in Games record time.

China's Olympic champion Pan Zhanle secured gold in the men's 100m freestyle. While his time of 47.61 seconds fell short of his own world record of 46.40, it was enough to successfully defend the crown he claimed in Hangzhou three years ago.

“I was a little short of what I expected. I wanted to do better and swim faster but first of all I am happy to have won," Pan said.

“This was my best result in the past two years. It was still below what I expected but I will take it step by step. I believe I can swim faster in the future.”

Teenage Swimmer Yu Zidi Sets New Games Record

IMAGE: Gold medallist China's Pan Zhanle celebrates after winning the men's 100m freestyle final. Photograph: Andy Chua/Reuters

Pan relied on a late burst to edge a tight contest but Yu, who turns 14 next month, led end to end at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre to secure gold on her Asian Games debut, clocking two minutes, 5.08 seconds.

Her effort eclipsed compatriot Zhang Yufei's previous mark of 2:05.57 set in Hangzhou, though rewriting the record books still left the prodigy hungry for more.

"It was only so-so. I hope I can swim even faster. I improved my time by 0.9 seconds here and I believe I will perform better next time," she said.

"My technique is still slightly lacking. I need to lower my head earlier, reach farther forward and improve the movement of my legs. Those are all areas that I need to work on."

Thailand Dominate Teqball's Historic Debut

IMAGE: Lebanon's Ahmad Kassem Arabi and Mohamad Hafez in action during the Teqball men's doubles final against Sorrasak Thaosiri and Jirati Chanliang of Thailand. Photograph: Issei Kato/Reuters

Thailand claimed three of the five gold medals on offer as teqball made its Asian Games debut -- a milestone the sport's governing body views as a crucial step toward its ultimate ambition of joining the Olympic programme.

“I am so happy I could die right now," South Korean Lee Jun-suk said after winning the men's singles gold.

"We just prepared for six months. We prepared really hard. I wanted to be a medallist but I didn’t imagine this situation.”

Hosts Japan Claim First Gold In Triathlon

IMAGE: Japan's Takumi Hojo celebrates on the podium after winning the men's individual triathlon. Photograph: Bryan Foo/Reuters

Earlier in the day, hosts Japan enjoyed the perfect start when Takumi Hojo powered to victory in the men's individual triathlon in the first full day of competition.

Hojo emerged from the warm waters of Mikawa Bay in fourth position and completed the cycling leg in fifth before pulling away on the run to win by nine seconds ahead of China's Zhang Xirui. Kazakhstan's Arlan Zhanabay crossed the line a further six seconds back to take bronze.

"I was really fired up – even the rain held off, and I was in top form right up until I stood on the starting line," said Hojo, who won mixed relay gold at the Hangzhou Games.

"I'd planned to attack using my strengths right until the end.

"As it's our first gold medal, it's given the Japanese team a real boost and we've managed to pass the baton on to the women and our teammates for the relay."

Following a build-up marred by athlete complaints over accommodation and logistics, organisers could take comfort as the spotlight finally shifted to sporting action.

International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Kirsty Coventry threw her weight behind the organisers on Sunday, saying she was impressed with the athletes' living quarters in Nagoya despite criticism from several competitors.

Logistical hiccups lingered, however, with South Korea complaining that their men's basketball team missed a scheduled practice session ahead of Sunday's final when their official shuttle bus failed to arrive.