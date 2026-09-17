Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games: Shared Rooms, Long Waits Plague Athlete Accommodation

The Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games are facing significant logistical challenges with athlete accommodation, including reports of male and female athletes being assigned shared rooms and extensive delays in credential processing, prompting the host Japan team to secure backup hotel arrangements.

IMAGE: A person walks near wooden container units built to house athletes, including those for Japanese and Filipino athletes in Nagoya, Japan.The local organising committee maintains that the accommodation issue arose because they were expecting 15,000 athletes and officials for the Games, only for numbers to increase as new sports were added. Photograph: Edgar Su/Reuters

Key Points The host Japan team is exploring alternative hotel arrangements due to the challenges faced by their athletes and officials.

Delays in credential activation have led to athletes waiting for several hours to access their accommodation.

Organisers initially expected 15,000 participants but the number rose to 17,000, contributing to the accommodation crunch.

An Italian cruise ship and shipping-container style huts are being used to house a significant portion of the 17,000 competitors and officials.

Accommodation issues continued to plague the lead-up to the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games on Thursday with even the host Japan team looking at alternative arrangements after cases in which male and female athletes were allocated shared rooms.

Local organisers, having decided not to build a dedicated Athletes' Village, looked to creative accommodation options to house the 17,000 competitors and officials arriving for the Games, which officially open on Saturday.

Logistical Hurdles and Athlete Discomfort

An Italian cruise ship which will host 4,000 participants arrived on Tuesday and 2,000 other athletes and officials will be accommodated in shipping-container style huts in the dock area of Japan's biggest port.

"Since the cruise ship village opened yesterday, athletes have been arriving and going through the entry procedures," Japan's deputy Chef de Mission Hisashi Mizutori told a news conference on Thursday.

"However, the process took a significant amount of time, and due to issues with activation of their credentials, we have received reports that some athletes were left waiting for several hours.

"There have been cases where coaches, team officials, and athletes have been assigned to the same room. There are also situations where room assignments were made purely based on the numbers, such as assigning five twin rooms for a group of five men and five women.

"While the numbers match on paper, practically it creates challenging situations such as men and women being assigned together, coaches being assigned with athletes, or trainers who need to accommodate a lot of medical equipment being assigned together."

Organisers' Response and Backup Plans

The local organising committee maintains that the accommodation issue arose because they were expecting 15,000 athletes and officials for the Games, only for numbers to increase as new sports were added. In a joint statement with the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) last week, the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games Organising Committee said numbers would be capped at 17,000 with all of those guaranteed a place to stay.

Mizutori said the Japanese Olympic Committee (JOC) had anticipated accommodation "challenges" and had secured hotel rooms in the city as a back-up.

"We heard that the accommodation allocations are extremely tight," said the former Olympic champion gymnast, who also sits on the JOC Executive Board. "We are currently working to coordinate and negotiate adjustments wherever possible. For cases where that proves too difficult, we are considering using the backup accommodations that Team Japan prepared in advance as alternatives."