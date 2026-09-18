Japan yet to catch Asian Games fever as Nagoya welcomes athletes

'I haven't really seen any marketing for the Games. Maybe if Japanese athletes start winning medals, people will pay more attention.'

IMAGE: Advertising is prominent in the inner city, while volunteers and officials are a visible presence at the main train station in Nagoya. Photographs: Edgar Su/Reuters

Key Points Despite the return of fans, local enthusiasm for the Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, remains low, with many residents unaware the event has started.

Advertising for the Games is prominent in Nagoya's inner city, but promotion is scarce further afield, including in Tokyo where some events are hosted.

Organisers hope the Aichi-Nagoya Games will rekindle the communal sporting atmosphere that was absent during the spectator-banned Tokyo Olympics.

Japanese athletes and officials are keen for the public to experience live competition on home soil, a chance denied during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Five years after the Tokyo Olympics unfolded to empty stadiums, the Asian Games offer Japan another chance to throw open the gates to fans and enjoy a major multi-sport event with a proper atmosphere.

But a day before Saturday's opening ceremony in Nagoya, the mood was decidedly low-key among some locals.

"I have no real idea about these Games," university student Hinata Koda told Reuters at a cafe on Friday.

"I heard they were on but no-one has really been talking about it."

Struggling for Local Buzz

The Games have already kicked off with soccer and basketball preliminaries, thousands of athletes have filed into Nagoya, and there is no shortage of signage promoting the event.

Advertising is prominent in the inner city, while volunteers and officials are a visible presence at the main train station.

Further afield, though, the event barely registers.

In Tokyo, which is hosting world and Olympic champion swimmers from Sunday, it was a challenge to find any sign of promotion for the Games, which involve more than 11,000 athletes from 45 delegations.

Staff at a tourist information office in Tokyo's bustling shopping district Shibuya were surprised to learn that the Games had already begun and that events were taking place in the capital.

"I haven't really seen any marketing for the Games. Maybe if Japanese athletes start winning medals, people will pay more attention," one staff member said.

Hopes for Renewed Sporting Spirit

Japan has waited more than three decades to host the Asian Games again, having last staged them in Hiroshima in 1994.

Organisers hope the Aichi-Nagoya Games can rekindle some of the communal sporting atmosphere denied to the country during the Olympics when COVID restrictions banned fans.

Athletes hope the fans will turn up even if ticket sales have been sluggish in a number of competitions.

"Many of our athletes carry the experience of competing at the Tokyo Olympics," said Japan's deputy chef de mission and former Olympic champion gymnast Hisashi Mizutori.

"Back then, we were not fully able to let the Japanese public experience that atmosphere directly in person on home soil.

"That is why I believe an extremely vital aspect of hosting these Games here in Aichi and Nagoya is giving the people of Japan the chance to see the athletes compete live."

Yuna Hayashi, a tourist visiting Nagoya from Mie prefecture, had no plans to take in any Games events live but said she would tune in to some on television.

"Tokyo Olympics were held without spectators during COVID-19, so I think the athletes probably felt a bit lonely," she said.

"With spectators allowed this time, I hope people can all come together and make it a great event."