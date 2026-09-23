Home  » Sports » China Dominates Asian Games Medal Tally On Day 4

China Dominates Asian Games Medal Tally On Day 4

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk September 23, 2026 20:57 IST 2 Minutes Read
google preferred source
x

Discover the latest Aich-Nagoya Asian Games medal tally after Day 4, revealing China's dominant lead and India's current standing among participating nations.

Photograph: Weixiang Lim/Reuters

Photograph: Weixiang Lim/Reuters

Key Points

  • China leads the Aich-Nagoya Asian Games medal tally with 78 medals, including 48 gold.
  • Japan and South Korea hold the second and third positions respectively in the overall standings.
  • India is currently ranked 13th, having secured a total of 12 medals.
  • Kazakhstan and Thailand complete the top five nations in the medal count.

Following is the medal tally of the Aich-Nagoya Asian Games after the fourth official day of the competitions here on Wednesday.

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total

 

1 China 48 20 10 78

2 Japan 15 25 27 67

3 South Korea 8 8 25 41

4 Kazakhstan 7 4 8 19

5 Thailand 5 3 4 12

6 Hong Kong 3 6 7 16

7 Iran 3 3 2 8

8 Malaysia 3 1 5 9

9 North Korea 2 1 3 6

10 Kuwait 2 1 2 5

11 Qatar 2 1 1 4

11 Tajikistan 2 1 1 4

13 India 1 5 6 12

14 Uzbekistan 1 4 5 10

15 Macao 1 4 1 6

16 Chinese Taipei 1 3 10 14

17 Singapore 1 3 2 6

18 Jordan 1 1 1 3

18 Myanmar 1 1 1 3

20 Vietnam 1 0 8 9.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

More News Coverage

asian gamesmedal tallychina sportsindia medalsaich-nagoya

More From Rediff

FIFA Power Struggle Deepens as Federations Reject Reform Pledge

FIFA Power Struggle Deepens as Federations Reject Reform Pledge
India Crash Out Of Asian Games EFootball

India Crash Out Of Asian Games EFootball
Asian Games: India's Key Events And Athletes

Asian Games: India's Key Events And Athletes

Related Stories

China Leads Asian Games Medal Count After Day Three

China Leads Asian Games Medal Count After Day Three

Web Stories

Check Out The Redmi Note 17 Pro Max

Check Out The Redmi Note 17 Pro Max
Rawa Toast: 10-Min Recipe

Rawa Toast: 10-Min Recipe
Haier's M70 TV Range: From 43 To 85 Inches

Haier's M70 TV Range: From 43 To 85 Inches

FIFA World Cup 2026

FIFA World Cup 2026