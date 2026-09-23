China Dominates Asian Games Medal Tally On Day 4

Discover the latest Aich-Nagoya Asian Games medal tally after Day 4, revealing China's dominant lead and India's current standing among participating nations.

Photograph: Weixiang Lim/Reuters

Key Points China leads the Aich-Nagoya Asian Games medal tally with 78 medals, including 48 gold.

Japan and South Korea hold the second and third positions respectively in the overall standings.

India is currently ranked 13th, having secured a total of 12 medals.

Kazakhstan and Thailand complete the top five nations in the medal count.

Following is the medal tally of the Aich-Nagoya Asian Games after the fourth official day of the competitions here on Wednesday.

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total

1 China 48 20 10 78

2 Japan 15 25 27 67

3 South Korea 8 8 25 41

4 Kazakhstan 7 4 8 19

5 Thailand 5 3 4 12

6 Hong Kong 3 6 7 16

7 Iran 3 3 2 8

8 Malaysia 3 1 5 9

9 North Korea 2 1 3 6

10 Kuwait 2 1 2 5

11 Qatar 2 1 1 4

11 Tajikistan 2 1 1 4

13 India 1 5 6 12

14 Uzbekistan 1 4 5 10

15 Macao 1 4 1 6

16 Chinese Taipei 1 3 10 14

17 Singapore 1 3 2 6

18 Jordan 1 1 1 3

18 Myanmar 1 1 1 3

20 Vietnam 1 0 8 9.