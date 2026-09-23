China Dominates Asian Games Medal Tally On Day 4

Discover the latest Aich-Nagoya Asian Games medal tally after Day 4, revealing China's dominant lead and India's current standing among participating nations.
Key Points
- China leads the Aich-Nagoya Asian Games medal tally with 78 medals, including 48 gold.
- Japan and South Korea hold the second and third positions respectively in the overall standings.
- India is currently ranked 13th, having secured a total of 12 medals.
- Kazakhstan and Thailand complete the top five nations in the medal count.
Following is the medal tally of the Aich-Nagoya Asian Games after the fourth official day of the competitions here on Wednesday.
Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
1 China 48 20 10 78
2 Japan 15 25 27 67
3 South Korea 8 8 25 41
4 Kazakhstan 7 4 8 19
5 Thailand 5 3 4 12
6 Hong Kong 3 6 7 16
7 Iran 3 3 2 8
8 Malaysia 3 1 5 9
9 North Korea 2 1 3 6
10 Kuwait 2 1 2 5
11 Qatar 2 1 1 4
11 Tajikistan 2 1 1 4
13 India 1 5 6 12
14 Uzbekistan 1 4 5 10
15 Macao 1 4 1 6
16 Chinese Taipei 1 3 10 14
17 Singapore 1 3 2 6
18 Jordan 1 1 1 3
18 Myanmar 1 1 1 3
20 Vietnam 1 0 8 9.