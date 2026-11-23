Differences between President Nitin Narang and Secretary Dev A Patel have disrupted the functioning of India's chess federation.

Kindly note the image has been published only for representational purposes. Photograph: Utrojao/Pixabay

Key Points Most AICF affiliates have backed proposed governance changes, including replacing the elected decretary with a salaried CEO.

The proposed restructuring would give the elected president greater powers while introducing professional management and a corporate-style governance framework.

The Madras high Ccourt has restrained implementation of decisions taken at three meetings pending its approval or further orders.

The All India Chess Federation (AICF) seems to have taken a firm step towards organisational restructuring, with most of its affiliates giving the green signal at the special general body meeting (SGBM).

The meeting was called by AICF President Nitin Narang and held on November 17, 2026, in Chandigarh.

"If implemented, the proposed changes would give the AICF a corporate-style governance structure with an elected board guiding the organisation while its day-to-day affairs are managed by a salaried CEO," multiple sources, who preferred anonymity, told this correspondent.

"The proposal to amend the constitution whereby the AICF will not have an elected secretary but have a salaried CEO/secretary general. Similarly, other proposals like the election for Sportspersons of Outstanding Merit (SOM) to be held on January 10, 2027, were also given the green signal," the sources added.

According to one of the sources, representatives from about 27 AICF affiliates attended the meeting.

"Affiliates from Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Jharkhand and Puducherry abstained from the meeting," one source added.

The proposed amendment, however, cannot be implemented without the approval or further orders of the Madras high court, where a case has been recently filed.

At present, the AICF office-bearers -- president, secretary, vice-presidents, treasurer and joint secretaries -- are elected by two representatives each from its 33 affiliated state and Union Territory associations. Each affiliate is entitled to send two voters.

In chess, the king's movement is restricted to just one square at a time, except when castling. The queen, by contrast, enjoys far greater freedom, moving across the board in almost any direction and covering considerable distances.

Under the proposed amendments, the office of the AICF president could undergo a similar transformation -- from a largely ceremonial position, much like the king, into one wielding considerably greater powers, akin to the queen.

Corporate-style structure replaces elected secretary with salaried CEO

The working relationship between AICF President Nitin Narang and Secretary Dev A Patel has been strained for a long time, affecting the normal functioning of the chess body. The issue had also figured in a Delhi high court order.

While it is the secretary who normally calls general body meetings, Narang, invoking the special powers vested in him under the AICF byelaws, called the meeting.

As a countermove, Patel, at the request of some AICF affiliates, called an SGBM on November 14 in Ahmedabad. At the last minute, he expressed his inability to attend the meeting, though it is understood that the meeting was held with representatives of some affiliates in attendance.

For his part, Narang, in a counter measure to the November 14 general body meeting, had called another meeting -- this time online -- for November 12, giving members barely a day's notice.

Internal differences deepen

Apart from the unusual spectacle of three general body meetings being called within a span of a few days, Narang acknowledges that the governance structure proposed by him would increase the AICF's cost structure.

He said the provisions of the National Sports Governance Act, 2025, do add to the cost of compliance: A full-time professional CEO, a small secretariat, independently conducted elections through an electoral officer, athletes' ethics and dispute resolution committees, audited and published accounts, and RTI obligations relating to government grants.

According to him, for an organisation of AICF's size, the additional expenditure is manageable if incurred in a phased manner.

Unpaid prize money, missing audited accounts...

However, all is not well with the AICF, with court judgments going against it and players and arbiters bearing the brunt. There have been serious complaints about prize money not being distributed to players in tournaments sanctioned by the AICF.

Similarly, financial transparency has become a major concern, with the federation's annual audited accounts not having been uploaded on its web site after the financial year 2022-2023.

Adding to the disquiet in chess circles is the alleged payment of over Rs 88.79 lakh in legal fees to a law firm, reportedly from funds collected from players under various heads.

Significantly, the agenda for the secretary's November 14 meeting in Ahmedabad also included a discussion on the federation's books of accounts, audit, financial reports, and statements.

Madras high court restrains implementation of decisions

Meanwhile, two former chess administrators and veteran players have approached the Madras high court seeking the appointment of an administrator to restore normalcy in the Indian chess body.

On November 13, 2026, the Madras high court ordered: 'Considering the nature of the relief prayed for, none of the decisions that was taken in the meetings which has already been conducted on 12.11.2026 and the meetings that are going to be conducted on 14.11.2026 and on 17.11.2026 shall be implemented, except on approval/further orders from this Court.'

'With regard to the appointment of an independent administrator and the prayer to restrain respondents 2 to 4 (AICF, Nitin Narang, President and Dev A Patel, Secretary) from acting as Executive Council members, this Court will consider the grant of interim orders after hearing the respondents. Issue notice to the respondents returnable by 11.12.2026. Private notice is also permitted,' the high court ordered.

The two petitioners are Arvind Kumar Sinha from Bihar and Vijay Gopalrao Deshpande from Maharashtra.

Deshpande, who had captained the Marathwada University chess team during his college days, told this correspondent: "The president and secretary are not on talking terms it seems. The audited accounts for AICF have not been submitted. So, an independent administrator is needed to set things right at the earliest."

The petitioners' demand for an independent administrator represents a serious escalation of the crisis in the country's chess administration.

If appointed, the administrator could oversee the federation's affairs and address concerns relating to its administration, financial disclosures and functioning until normalcy is restored, subject to the directions of the court.

Interestingly, in a case filed by Sinha in the Delhi high court, the AICF treasurer was forced to submit his resignation.

When asked why the petitioners had approached the Madras high court, Deshpande said the AICF was registered under the Tamil Nadu Societies Registration Act, explaining the choice of court.

Ironically, the AICF was recently awarded the third-best National Federation recognition by the International Chess Federation, or FIDE.

A corporate-style governance structure does not automatically translate into better governance. Professional management must go hand in hand with financial transparency, accountability, and institutional checks and balances.

In chess terminology, the power struggle between Narang and Patel is now adjourned, with the Madras high court set to decide the matter.

Venkatachari Jagannathan can be reached at venkatacharijagannathan@gmail.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff