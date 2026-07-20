Indian Chess Federation Unveils Landmark Stipend Programme For Young Players

The All India Chess Federation has launched a historic Rs 42.3 lakh stipend programme for 42 promising young players, aiming to empower India's next generation of chess champions by easing financial burdens and supporting their global aspirations.

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Key Points AICF disbursed Rs 42.3 lakh in quarterly stipends to 42 top young chess players.

The initiative supports players aged Under-7 to Under-19, selected based on 2024 National Championships performance.

Stipends, ranging from Rs 60,000 to Rs 1.5 lakh, aim to ease financial burdens and support coaching and travel.

This marks a historic first for Indian chess, preventing talented youngsters from abandoning the sport due to financial constraints.

The programme is part of AICF's long-term strategy to build a robust chess ecosystem and nurture future champions in India.

Historic Financial Boost For Young Chess Talent

Nurturing India's Chess Ecosystem

The All India Chess Federation (AICF) on Monday disbursed quarterly stipends worth Rs 42.3 lakh to 42 of the country's most promising young players, a first-of-its-kind initiative aimed at easing the financial burden on talented youngsters and helping them compete at the highest level. The beneficiaries, selected on the basis of their performances in the 2024 National Championships, are the top players across the Under-7 to Under-19 categories in both Open and Girls sections. The quarterly stipends range from Rs 60,000 to Rs 1.5 lakh.Announcing the release on the occasion of World Chess Day, AICF president Nitin Narang said the initiative marked a historic moment for Indian chess. "Today is World Chess Day, and the All India Chess Federation (AICF) is pleased to release the another instalment of quarterly stipends, ranging from â¹60,000 to â¹1,50,000, totalling â¹42,30,000, to 42 top players across the U7 to U19 categories (Open and Girls), based on their performances in the 2024 National Championships," Narang said in a statement on X. "This is the first time in the history of Indian chess that our players and prodigies are receiving such financial support, so they do not have to give up their passion due to financial constraints," Narang added in the statement. "These stipends will support their coaching and travel needs, enabling them to compete globally and pursue higher goals with confidence," he added.According to the federation, the financial assistance forms part of its long-term plan to strengthen the grassroots structure and nurture future champions. "This is part of AICF's ambitious plan to create a robust ecosystem for chess in India, inspired by the vision of Aadarniya Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji to empower and encourage athletes at the grassroots," Narang said. Encouraging aspiring players, he added: "If chess is your dream, chase it. We are with you." The federation said the stipend programme is designed to ensure that talented youngsters are not forced to abandon the sport because of financial constraints and can continue their development with access to quality coaching and international exposure.