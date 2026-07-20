Indian Chess Federation Unveils Landmark Stipend Programme For Young Players

The All India Chess Federation has launched a historic Rs 42.3 lakh stipend programme for 42 promising young players, aiming to empower India's next generation of chess champions by easing financial burdens and supporting their global aspirations.
The All India Chess Federation (AICF) on Monday disbursed quarterly stipends worth Rs 42.3 lakh to 42 of the country's most promising young players, a first-of-its-kind initiative aimed at easing the financial burden on talented youngsters and helping them compete at the highest level. The beneficiaries, selected on the basis of their performances in the 2024 National Championships, are the top players across the Under-7 to Under-19 categories in both Open and Girls sections. The quarterly stipends range from Rs 60,000 to Rs 1.5 lakh.
Key Points
- AICF disbursed Rs 42.3 lakh in quarterly stipends to 42 top young chess players.
- The initiative supports players aged Under-7 to Under-19, selected based on 2024 National Championships performance.
- Stipends, ranging from Rs 60,000 to Rs 1.5 lakh, aim to ease financial burdens and support coaching and travel.
- This marks a historic first for Indian chess, preventing talented youngsters from abandoning the sport due to financial constraints.
- The programme is part of AICF's long-term strategy to build a robust chess ecosystem and nurture future champions in India.