Home  » Sports » AI helps Ukrainian athlete claim Paralympic silver

AI helps Ukrainian athlete claim Paralympic silver

March 10, 2026 13:24 IST

Ukraine's Maksym Murashkovskyi said ChatGPT played a key role in his training after he won silver at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Paralympics biathlon event.

IMAGE: Silver medallist Maksym Murashkovskyi of Ukraine and guide Vitaliy Trush celebrate on the podium during the men's para biathlon individual vision impaired victory ceremony at the Tesero Cross-Country Skiing Stadium, Lago, Italy, on Sunday, March 8 2026. Photograph: Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters

Ukraine’s Maksym Murashkovskyi credited artificial intelligence for helping him win a silver medal at the Milano Cortina Winter Paralympics, calling ChatGPT a “revolutionary technology” after finishing runner‑up in Sunday’s biathlon event.

Key Points

  • The 25-year-old won silver in the biathlon event at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Paralympics..
  • Murashkovskyi said AI helped with training plans, tactics and motivation.
  • China’s Dang Hesong won gold, narrowly beating Murashkovskyi.
 

Murashkovskyi, a 2023 world championships bronze medallist, was edged out by China’s Dang Hesong and narrowly missed the gold.

“For the past six months, I have been training with ChatGPT,” Murashkovskyi, 25, told reporters.

“It was not only tactics. It was half of my training plan, motivation, et cetera. So it was a huge volume of all of my training.

“I used it as a psychologist, coach and, sometimes, as a doctor.”

AI could replace human coaches

He added that AI could eventually replace some of the work provided by human coaches.

“Not completely for five to 10 years. But part of it, definitely,” he said. “I believe in it, it is a revolutionary technology.”

Ukraine have won 10 medals at this year’s Paralympics so far.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2026 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
