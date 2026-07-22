Ahona, Somdev fire U Mumba to maiden UTT Juniors title

Ahona Ray and Somdev Sengupta powered U Mumba TT to their maiden Dream UTT Juniors title with a 5-2 win over Dabang Delhi TTC in Panaji, capping a memorable campaign for India's rising table tennis stars.

IMAGE: Dr. Ajay R. Gaude, Executive Director, Sports Authority of Goa, presents the Dream UTT Juniors Season 2 Champions Trophy to U Mumba's Somdev Sengupta and Ahona Ray. Photograph: UTT

Key Points Ahona Ray sealed the title with an emphatic win over Sreejani Chakraborty in the deciding girls' singles.

Somdev Sengupta starred with victories in singles and mixed doubles.

U Mumba avenged last year's runner-up finish to lift the trophy.

A year after falling agonisingly short in the inaugural edition, U Mumba TT returned to finish the job.

Powered by teenage sensations Ahona Ray and Somdev Sengupta, U Mumba defeated Dabang Delhi TTC 5-2 to clinch their maiden UTT Juniors title at the Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Indoor Stadium in Panaji on Sunday.

For Ahona, India's top overall draft pick, it capped another memorable week.

Fresh from winning the Under-15 girls' singles title at the WTT Youth Star Contender in Doha, the youngster produced another commanding performance when it mattered most, defeating Sreejani Chakraborty 11-4 in the decisive girls' singles match to seal the title.

"It's exciting to win the title," Ahona said after the victory.

"It was a complete team effort and it wouldn't have been possible without Somdev, our coaches and the entire support staff.

"Our coach reminded us that U Mumba had finished runners-up last year and told us to go out, enjoy ourselves and play our game. I'm grateful to everyone."

The youngster also credited the franchise's senior players for helping the junior squad settle into the professional environment.

"Training alongside the senior players has been a great experience. They've been incredibly supportive."

Earlier, Somdev had given U Mumba the perfect start with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Himon Mondal before partnering Ahona to edge another closely fought mixed doubles contest, putting the team firmly in control of the final.

"I'm really happy," Somdev said.

"It was always a dream to play in UTT Juniors and winning the title makes it even more special.

"Our coach helped us immensely and we couldn't have done it without him and the support staff. The senior players were always there cheering us on during the semifinals and final, and that meant a lot."

UTT Juniors, staged alongside Ultimate Table Tennis Season 7, serves as the league's grassroots platform to identify and nurture India's emerging table tennis talent.

Representing the seven UTT franchises, the country's brightest youngsters compete in a professional franchise environment while learning alongside some of the world's leading paddlers.

Final Score

U Mumba TT 5-2 Dabang Delhi TTC: Somdev Sengupta bt Himon Mondal 2-1 (11-5, 11-10, 8-11); Somdev Sengupta/Ahona Ray bt Himon Mondal/Sreejani Chakraborty 2-1 (11-9, 11-7, 9-11); Ahona Ray bt Sreejani Chakraborty 1-0 (11-4)