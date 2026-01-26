HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Ahona leads India's medal rush at Doha WTT event

Ahona leads India's medal rush at Doha WTT event

Source: PTI
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

January 26, 2026 17:18 IST

x

Ahona Roy

IMAGE: Ahona Roy won gold in the Under-15 girls' singles category at the 2026 WTT Star Youth Contender and Feeder events in Doha. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Mihir Ghosh Table Tennis Academy/Facebook

Indian paddlers enjoyed a rich haul of 10 medals, including four gold, at the 2026 WTT Star Youth Contender and Feeder events in Doha, highlighted by Ahona Roy's top-podium finish in the fiercely contested Under-15 girls' category.

India enjoyed a sweep of the podium in the Under-15 girls' category, with Ahona, Ankolika Chakraborty and Naisha Rewaskar finishing in the top three positions.

Ankolika and Naisha also teamed up to secure the silver medal in the Under-15 girls' doubles, underlining India's impressive depth in the age group at the tournament held from January 23 to 25.

Besides the four gold, India also won three silver, and three bronze.

India's gold rush continued in the doubles and mixed events. Aakash Rajavelu and Rishaan Chattopadhyay bagged the U-15 boys' doubles gold, while the duo of Divyanshi Bhowmick and P B Abhinand won the Under-19 mixed doubles gold.

Another top-podium finish came through Ankolika and Aditya Das, who secured gold in the Under-15 mixed doubles.

 

In the singles events, Abhinand earned silver in the Under-19 boys, Divyanshi claimed bronze in the Under-19 girls, and Aditya added bronze in the Under-15 boys, rounding off a successful campaign.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Record price! Bradman's Baggy Green from India Tests sold
Record price! Bradman's Baggy Green from India Tests sold
Aus Open: Sinner, Swiatek storm into last eight
Aus Open: Sinner, Swiatek storm into last eight
Suryakumar Yadav hits form at the right time
Suryakumar Yadav hits form at the right time
Will Ishan Kishan push Sanju Samson out of the reckoning?
Will Ishan Kishan push Sanju Samson out of the reckoning?
Decoded: Why Sanju Samson keeps slipping in T20Is
Decoded: Why Sanju Samson keeps slipping in T20Is

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

E-Power: 8 Foods With The Most Vitamin E

webstory image 2

The 9 Prettiest Railways Stations of India

webstory image 3

Vaala Che Birdhe: 30-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

India showcases 'Sindoor' valour and cultural hues at R-Day celebrations1:06

India showcases 'Sindoor' valour and cultural hues at...

Shubhanshu Shukla conferred Ashoka Chakra award0:27

Shubhanshu Shukla conferred Ashoka Chakra award

Akash weapon system showcases India's military might at R-Day parade1:00

Akash weapon system showcases India's military might at...

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO