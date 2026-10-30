Ahmedabad's 2036 Olympic Bid Faces Rival as Durban Enters Race

Ahmedabad's ambition to host the 2036 Olympics faces fresh competition after South Africa named Durban as its preferred candidate city for a bid to bring the Games to Africa.

IMAGE: South Africa has picked Durban as its preferred city for a 2036 or 2040 Olympic bid, putting Ahmedabad's ambition to host the 2036 Games in focus. Photograph: Rogan Ward/Reuters

Key Points Durban has been announced as South Africa's preferred candidate city to host the Olympic Games in either 2036 or 2040.

This bid aims to bring the Olympics to the African continent for the first time, with full backing from the South African government.

SASCOC will present to the International Olympic Committee's Future Host Commission in November, with a final host selection expected in 2029.

While Durban is the main candidate, the bid is likely to be a multi-city proposal, involving other South African cities.

India, Germany, Qatar, and Turkiye are also among the countries that have expressed interest in hosting the 2036 Olympics.

South Africa on Thursday announced the east coast city of Durban as its preferred candidate to host the first Olympics in Africa. The South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (SASCOC) unveiled the coastal city of Durban as its preferred host to bring the Olympics to Africa for the first time.

South Africa's Olympic Ambition

South Africa will bid for either the 2036 or 2040 Games, SASCOC acting president Lwandile Simelane told reporters on Thursday. The South African government has backed the bid after the cabinet approved it. Simelane, who said Durban would be the main candidate city for her country"s bid, but it would probably be a "multi-city bid" that would propose some events are held in other cities.

Roadmap to Host Selection

SASCOC will deliver presentations to the International Olympic Committee's Future Host Commission in November, with feasibility reviews concluding in March 2027 and a final host selection in 2029. Durban won the bid to host the 2022 Commonwealth Games but the Commonwealth Games Federation stripped it of the rights in 2017, citing a failure to meet key obligations.

Global Competition for 2036

Earlier this month, the International Olympic Committee said India, Germany, Qatar and Turkiye were among seven countries with a stated interest in hosting the 2036 Olympics and invited them to present their Games projects to the IOC's Future Host Commission in November. Ahmedabad is India's city of choice to host the mega-event, which has never been held in the country before. India submitted its Expression of Interest to host the Games in 2024.