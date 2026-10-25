India To Host Maiden Senior Weightlifting World Championships In 2029

Ahmedabad is set to make history by hosting the senior Weightlifting World Championships in 2029, marking India's first time staging this prestigious global sporting event.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shashirupapara/Wikimedia Commons

Key Points Ahmedabad, India, will host the senior Weightlifting World Championships in 2029.

This marks India's maiden time hosting a senior Weightlifting World Championships.

The International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) made the decision during its executive board meeting in Ningbo, China, on Sunday.

Moscow, Russia, was awarded the 2030 senior world championships.

The IWF also decided to award the 2028 World Youth Championships to Prishtina, Kosovo, and the World Junior Championships to Caracas, Venezuela.

Gujarat's Ahmedabad will host the senior Weightlifting World Championships in 2029, the sport's international federation announced on Sunday, after its executive board meeting in Ningbo, China.

It will be the maiden senior Weightlifting World Championships to be held in India.

IWF's Global Expansion

The International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) took the decision to award two senior world championships -- 2029 and 2030 -- at its EB meeting. Russian capital of Moscow was announced as the host city of the 2030 edition of the senior world championships.

The IWF EB also decided to award the 2028 World Youth Championships to Prishtina in Kosovo and IWF World Junior Championships to Caracas in Venezuela.

"All the bids we received were excellent and we are sure that the Championships in your respective countries will be a huge success," IWF General Secretary Jose Quinones said at the end of the EB vote.

"It is also worth noting that three of these four countries will be organising an IWF world event for the first time  Kosovo, Venezuela and India. This demonstrates our Sport is growing worldwide and the staging of our competitions is highly desirable for many nations around the planet."

The IWF said it undertook the important step of awarding four world championships together to consolidate its international calendar in the years to come.

Ahmedabad will host the 2030 Commonwealth Games. It will also be the host city if India gets the right to stage the 2036 Olympics for which the country is in the running.