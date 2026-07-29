Ahmedabad Prepares To Host 2030 Commonwealth Games With International Training

Indian delegation, led by Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, is undergoing intensive training in Glasgow to meticulously prepare Ahmedabad for hosting the 2030 Commonwealth Games, ensuring a world-class multi-sport extravaganza.

IMAGE: India's athletes during the kit unveiling and send-off ceremony for Team India for the 2026 Commonwealth Games, in New Delhi, on July 7, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points An Indian delegation is training in Glasgow for the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad.

Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi is leading the delegation, focusing on Games operations and sports diplomacy.

Officials are gaining first-hand experience in Glasgow, covering venues, transport, accreditation, and athlete accommodation.

An "Ahmedabad Experience Centre" will promote the city's culture and infrastructure to the Commonwealth sporting fraternity.

India aims to host a memorable centenary edition of the Commonwealth Games in 2030.

Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi has revealed that an Indian delegation is currently undergoing training here to learn the intricacies of staging a multi-sport extravaganza as preparations for the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad gather momentum.

Ahmedabad will host the centenary edition of the Games in 2030, marking the event's return to India after two decades. India first hosted the multi-sport showpiece in 2010 in New Delhi.

Learning From Global Expertise For Ahmedabad 2030

Sanghavi, who also holds the sports portfolio in Gujarat, said officials handling various aspects of Games operations have travelled to Glasgow to gain first-hand experience at the city, which is currently hosting a scaled down edition.

"I want to congratulate the athletes. Under the Prime Minister's leadership, Ahmedabad is getting ready to host the Commonwealth Games in 2030. Our entire team in Glasgow, starting from back-office management to Games delivery planning, teams have come here for training," Sanghavi told reporters in Glasgow on Tuesday.

He said the delegation would also participate in sports diplomacy sessions till August 2.

"Talking about sports diplomacy and how an organising country should deliver the Games in 2030, there will be training sessions and diplomacy sessions till August 2. We have also brought a big delegation for the Scotland-India Sports Summit," he said.

Comprehensive Training For Games Operations

According to Sanghavi, officials responsible for venues, transport, accreditation, athlete accommodation and overall Games delivery are a part of the delegation.

"Our teams handling sports venues, parking facilities, accreditation, sports facilities, athlete housing and Games delivery planning are all here. I will also be attending observation sessions with the Games committee and we will take part in the August 2 ceremony where we will receive the baton," he said.

The Deputy Chief Minister said interacting with international federations and understanding their expectations would be crucial to successfully hosting thousands of athletes and officials in Ahmedabad.

"Every federation has its own rules and when thousands of athletes come to Ahmedabad, they have expectations regarding accommodation and facilities. We want to be on the ground, learn from the experience and understand what is required," he said.

Showcasing Ahmedabad's Readiness And Culture

As part of India's promotional activities in Glasgow, Sanghavi said an "Ahmedabad Experience Centre" would be inaugurated on Wednesday to showcase the city's culture and infrastructure to the Commonwealth sporting fraternity.

"We have created an Ahmedabad Experience Centre where athletes from across the world will be able to experience Ahmedabad's culture and infrastructure. It will be a unique initiative in sports diplomacy," he said.

"They will be served dishes from different states of India and there will be interaction sessions involving several international federations and countries. It is an effort to connect Ahmedabad with the world."

Calling it a matter of national pride, Sanghavi said India is determined to stage a memorable centenary edition of the Games.